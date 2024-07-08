Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower stated that Abhishek Sharma hasn’t cemented his place as an opener in Team India yet as Yashasvi Jaiswal will be available for the last three T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Abhishek Sharma, who started his India T20I career with a duck, hammered a 47-ball century in the second game with 7 fours and 8 sixes as he helped India post 234/2 in 20 overs in Harare on Sunday. The visitors then bundled Sikandar Raza and company out for 134 to register a comprehensive 100-run win and draw level in the series.

However, Andy Flower spoke about the game and said that with Yashasvi Jaiswal coming into the squad for the last three T20Is, Abhishek Sharma might have to make way for the senior opener.

Jaiswal, who along with Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson, were part of India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad was excused for the first two T20Is as they had to attend the felicitation ceremony in Mumbai.

But all three cricketers have joined the Indian squad for the last three T20Is on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday and Jaiswal is expected to take his spot as the opener alongside Shubman Gill, the India captain.

We have got Jaiswal still coming into the series: Andy Flower on whether Abhishek Sharma will get more chances

Reviewing the game on Sony Sports, Flower was asked whether Abhishek Sharma’s century implies that he has cemented his place as India’s opener in the shortest format.

“Well, we have got Jaiswal still coming into the series, haven’t we? So that sort of competition is exactly what the Indian selectors and all the Indian followers are looking for. It makes it really interesting and it’s great for the Indian game if they have got lots of options like that,” Flower said.

But he acknowledged that a glorious start to his international career will hold the youngster in good stead.

“He should be confident at the moment coming off such a great IPL and then getting a hundred in his second international match. So what a great start. It’s really important to get those runs as a young player because confidence and self-belief are so important to your chance of doing well. So I am very happy for him and I am looking forward to seeing more of him in this series,” Flower elaborated.

The third T20I will be played on July 10.

