Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young India opener, was left distraught as he struggled against Indian pacers in the nets ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. He was then given guidance by Virat Kohli and India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir.

On Monday (16th September), the India National Cricket Team held a rigorous practice session. The hitters had a difficult day with the bat as they faced the great Jasprit Bumrah, who was in full flow in the practice session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh.

According to reports in PTI and the Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled to get going against Jasprit Bumrah who repeatedly beat the opening batter.

Jasprit Bumrah flipped Jaiswal’s off-stump in the net session. In addition, the fast bowler regularly beat the inexperienced hitter on both edges. As it occurred, Virat Kohli, who was in the side nets, was watching and drew the boy aside for a quick word.

Virat Kohli was seen showing Yashasvi Jaiswal how to shoulder arms while keeping the balls on length. They had a brief talk before the young batter took his guard again, but nothing changed as he fought against Jasprit Bumrah, who showed no mercy.

Gautam Gambhir makes Yashasvi Jaiswal face throw-downs in separate net

After seeing Yashasvi Jaiswal struggle against Jasprit Bumrah, India head coach Gautam Gambhir also put his hand on the youngster’s shoulder. He was seen having a conversation with Jaiswal and then took him to a separate net where he faced thrown downs with all his focus on getting behind the line of the ball.

Jaiswal struggled not just with Jasprit Bumrah, but also with Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and net bowler Yudhvir Singh. Akash, in particular, bothered the young batter with the delivery that was coming out.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s struggle against pacers in the nets ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh will be a huge issue for the team. The young opening batter would undoubtedly face a difficult struggle against the opposition’s best pacers.

Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up the stage in India’s most recent Test series against England. The batter appeared to be a cut above the rest, scoring 712 runs, including two double-hundreds.

Jaiswal hopes to have a similar effect in the upcoming season. He will have a few days to correct his blunders before the first game begins at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

