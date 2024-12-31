The biggest talking point after India’s 184-run defeat in the fourth Test of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, was around the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal, the left-handed opening batter of the side, who looking to pull the short ball from Pat Cummins, was appeared to get a glove on it.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had such a tough time at the MCG regarding his dismissals in both the innings. In the first, the left-handed batter was on 82 when he hit a ball and ran for a marathon. This led to confusion with the non-striker batter, Virat Kohli, before the youngster was dismissed, nailing 11 boundaries and one six at a strike rate of nearly 70.

In the second innings, he was batting on another track. The other batters of the line-up were finding it tough to spend time in the middle, but Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite being an aggressive batter, decided to respect the situation and kept on defending the good balls. He had a terrific 88-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant before the latter was dismissed in an unfortunate way.

Rohit Sharma admits Yashasvi Jaiswal got gloves on the ball in controversial dismissal

The Mumbai batter looked to pull the slow short ball and was caught by Alex Carey, but the on-field umpire, Joel Wilson, deemed the left-handed batter not out. The home side immediately went for a review. The replays indicated a deviation of the ball after it connected the gloves, but the Snicko didn’t catch any sound. However, the third umpire, Sharfuddoula, was satisfied with the visual evidence and overturned the decision to send back the Uttar Pradesh-born on 84 runs, thanks to eight boundaries.

Also Read: Travis Head Insulted Indian Players With ‘In Hole Celebration’ In 4th Test? Pat Cummins Clarifies

“Yashasvi Jaiswal was not out. The third umpire should have taken note of what technology was suggesting. While overruling the field umpire, the third umpire should have solid reasons.” The vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) slammed the third umpire for not trusting the technology.

That wicket opened up one end for the Australian side, who bundled out the tourists for 155 in the fourth innings. The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, addressed that the technology isn’t 100% correct, and all of these 50-50 decisions seem to going against the Indian camp.

“Seriously, all this has to stop. It was OUT. All decisions yesterday were the correct ones. Australia were just better this week.” The former England captain, Michael Vaughan, highlighted on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

The former batter of Australia, Mark Waugh, gave his view on the controversial dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal and felt that there was no room for doubt in the scenario.

“Let’s get this straight once and for all. Jaiswal was out it was a very obvious deflection off the bat/glove. Not sure how the umpire missed it in the first place. Snicko missed it, maybe as it was a very soft glancing blow, but at the end of the day, the right decision was made.” Junior Waugh shed light.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Gives Final Verdict On ‘Comparison’ Between Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

The 37-year-old Nagpur-born has admitted that the opener got a defection, but there was no 100% conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field call.

“I don’t know what to make of that because the technology didn’t show anything. With the naked eye, it did seem that Yashasvi Jaiswal did touch something, so I don’t know how the umpires want to use the technology. But in all fairness, I think he did touch the ball, but again, look it is about the technology, which we all know is not 100 percent. We don’t want to look too much into that.” Rohit informed in the post-match press conference.