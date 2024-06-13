Ahmed Shehzad, Pakistan batter has slammed Babar Azam and termed him a fake king. This was a dig at Babar Azam being called “Bobzie the King or Babar the King” by his teammates and fans.

The Pakistan squad, led by Babar Azam, has received widespread criticism from fans and experts for their dismal performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Former Pakistan players have criticized Babar for his captaincy and the PCB, demanding an explanation for the team’s decline.

Ahmed Shehzad joined the chorus of detractors, slamming Babar for deceiving the public and accusing him of fostering prejudice within the team and fielding a roster full of his cronies.

Shahzad claimed that the star batter was just making a fool of those who admire him by showing the reality of the Pakistan captain’s numbers in big events.

My stats from eight years ago are better than yours: Ahmed Shehzad on Babar Azam

In a video of a Pakistan TV show that has gone viral on social media, Ahmed Shehzad said about Babar Azam.

“You have a strike rate of 112. You have an average of 26 in ICC events. You have played 207 balls in the powerplay but haven’t hit a single six. I think my stats from eight years ago are better than yours. You are a fake King! We play to help win Pakistan tournaments but you are only making a fool of fans on social media with your stats,” he said on Geo TV.

Shahzad also leveled shocking claims against Babar, stating that the latter purposefully avoided selecting domestic cricket players based on merit to keep ties with some of the underperformers.

Shahzad believes that it is past time for Babar Azam to apologize to Pakistani fans and return to domestic cricket to prove his worth. He stated Babar had received unwavering support for five years and should repent for failing to produce a trophy for Pakistan.

“The least you can do now is raise your hand and say that ‘I was given all the support and resources from PCB. I got the players that I wanted but I couldn’t deliver silverware for Pakistan. I am really sorry.’ Now it is your time to go back to domestic cricket to improve your stats and then come back in the Pakistan team,” Ahmed Shehzad stated in the same show.

"بابر کا کبھی احتساب نہیں کیا گیا"

"آپ جعلی کنگ ہیں، آپ کے اسٹیٹس مجھ سےبھی گھٹیا ہیں"

بابراعظم سے موازنہ کرنے پر احمد شہزاد جذباتی ہوگئے pic.twitter.com/fUdrbjzZXU — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) June 13, 2024

Pakistan defeated Canada by seven wickets to continue in the race for the Super Eight stage. To advance to the next round of the T20 World Cup, they must first defeat Ireland and then pray that the United States loses to Ireland.

Also Read: How Can Pakistan Qualify For Super 8 Of T20 World Cup 2024 After India’s Win Over USA?