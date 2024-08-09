Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the anti-corruption code three times, which was related to his approaches towards international cricket and the 2021 season of Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The 25-year-old made his international debut in 2021 and has featured in 15 games across three formats since then. Regarding the 50-over format, Praveen Jayawickrama has picked up five wickets in five innings, averaging 35.40 and an economy rate of 5.36, having a best of 3/59.

His last game of the format came in the same year when they faced South Africa at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The youngster has been aiming to return to international cricket for a long time, being part of the domestic tournament for Moors Cricket Club.

In 40 List-A innings, he has recorded 60 scalps, at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 30, with an economy rate of 4.23, having a best of 4/17. However, this new development makes his road to returning to international cricket.

Praveen Jayawickrama faces these three breaches in ICC’s anti-corruption code

In a statement from the ICC, they declared the news and also reported that Praveen Jayawickrama failed to report to the Anti-corruption unit without delay and that he was approached to carry out fixing during international games and the LPL 2021.

The reports have also claimed that fact that the young spinner was found to have deleted messages related to the approach of conducting corrupt practices, as he now has 14 days from August 06, 2024, to respond to his charges.

The following are the offenses that Praveen Jayawickrama has come under the code:

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received to carry out fixing in future International Matches.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received in which he was asked to approach another player on a corrupter’s behalf to fix in the 2021 Lanka Premier League.

Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing the investigation by deleting messages in which the approaches and offers to engage in corrupt conduct were made.

In the longest format of the game, Praveen Jayawickrama has played five games, recording 25 wickets at an average of 25.68 and a strike rate of 52.8, with an economy rate of 2.91, having a best innings bowling of 6/92. His last game of the red-ball format came in 2022 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

The Moratuwa-born has been doing well in first-class cricket, enjoying 120 wickets in 33 games at an average of 27.06 and an economy rate of 3.59. With Sri Lanka playing lots of home games, he could have made his return to the side, but now he has to fight to be part of the game.

Following Articles 1.7.4.1 and 1.8.1 of the code, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have agreed that the latter will be taking action against Praveen Jayawickrama concerning the Lanka Premier League charge along with the international match charges.

The last game for the left-arm spinner came in 2022 against Australia in June 2022 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. In the game’s shortest format, he performed in 36 T20s to take 29 wickets at an average of 21.93 and an economy rate of 6.10.

In LPL 2021, Praveen played for Jaffna Kings which won their second title, while in the recent season, he turned out in one match for Dambulla Sixers.