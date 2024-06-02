Yuvraj Singh, part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007, spoke on the Men in Blue’s chances of winning the ongoing edition of the tournament in 2024. The T20 World Cup 2024 began on June 1 and is being co-hosted by USA and West Indies.

India last won a major global competition in 2013, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the side to success in the ICC Champions Trophy, two years after Yuvraj played a key role in the ODI World Cup victory at home.

India also won the inaugural T20 World Cup, in which Yuvraj smashed six sixes off Stuart Broad in a league match against England.

Yuvraj Singh reckons India could break their ICC trophy drought if they play to their strengths rather than “thinking of where the opposition will harm us” in the T20 World Cup.

“I just feel that we played the World Cup 2007 final and we’ve been in the qualifying semis and I think it’s just a matter of time. I believe we have the self-belief of winning big tournaments. I think if India believes and backs themselves and plays to their strengths, I’m sure they’ll go all the way. And that’s what I believe in,” Yuvraj told ICC. The former all-rounder added,” I think that’s the reason why we won. We focused on where, and how we are good and the things that we need to do rather than thinking of where the opposition is going to harm us. We have the match winners. You know, IPL has been a great platform to get ready for the ICC Men’s World Cup and I hope it’s a better tournament. For us, it will be a great moment if India wins. It’s been a long time since India won an ICC trophy. Hopefully, the boys will do the job.”

India, but hopefully no Australians: Yuvraj Singh on his T20 World Cup finalists

Yuvraj Singh was also asked about the teams he thought will make it into the finals and the player to watch out for in the T20 World Cup.

“I’m hoping India, probably West Indies. Pakistan 3, and no Australians. I would say Rishabh Pant. I am looking forward to the return of Rishabh, he is coming back from a massive injury. And leading run-getter seems like Virat Kohli, he’s had a very good IPL,” Yuvraj added.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Rishabh Pant To Bat At No.3? – Rohit Sharma Clarifies