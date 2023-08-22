The leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was one conspicuous omission from the recently released Indian roster for the Asia Cup 2023 competition on August 21, 2023. Chahal was anticipated to be chosen for the continental competition, where India will compete on spin-friendly surfaces in Sri Lanka.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s name, however, was not included in the 17-person team when it was revealed by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was joined by India skipper Rohit Sharma. In its place, Kuldeep Yadav was chosen as the lone wrist spinner, accompanied by Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

During a recent press conference, BCCI’s top selector, Ajit Agarkar, provided clarification on this pick and stated that the selection committee had to choose between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, two exceptional wrist spinners.

“Terrific performer but we had to look at the balance of the team. To fit in two wrist spinners was difficult. We can fit only one wrist spinner. It’s unfortunate for one to miss out and right now, Kuldeep is a bit ahead. Kuldeep Yadav has had a fantastic run to this point. So someone had to miss out,” Agarkar said.

Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Cryptic Message After Being Dropped From India Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal’s selection may have resulted in the loss of a bowler, and the pacers are expected to play a significant role in the future two months, according to India captain Rohit Sharma, who said the team could only choose 17 players for the Asia Cup.

“We couldn’t get Chahal in as we had only 17 slots. Doors are not closed for anyone including Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar for the World Cup,” Sharma said at the Press conference.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) and shared his sentiments via emojis. He posted an emoji of the sun behind clouds which transforms into a shining sun, giving the message that his sun will rise again.