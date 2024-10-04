Zaheer Abbas, Pakistan cricket legend, has said that if India comes to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, it will help in growing cricket in Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not decided whether to visit Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is slated for February next year.

The coming months will determine whether Team India will travel to Pakistan or use a hybrid concept for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, in which matches may be staged outside of Pakistan.

India has not played an international match in Pakistan since the 2008 Asian Cup. The latest bilateral series between the two teams was played in India during the 2012-13 season. However, India and Pakistan have competed in international tournaments such as the World Cup, Asia Cup, and Champions Trophy.

India should tour Pakistan for Champions Trophy- Zaheer Abbas

At the ‘Cricket Predicta Conclave’ hosted at the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Zaheer Abbas underlined the importance of improving India-Pakistan cricket relations. Abbas also stated that the Indian team’s tour of Pakistan would help the sport expand across Pakistan.

“The Indian team should tour Pakistan, as it will promote cricket in the subcontinent, especially in Pakistan,” Zaheer Abbas was quoted by ANI.

The difficult relations between India and Pakistan have hampered their cricketing relationship, with no bilateral series taking place in several years. Abbas urged for renewed involvement, which may help resuscitate Pakistani cricket.

Focusing on money ruined Pakistan cricket: Zaheer Abbas

Zaheer Abbas has commented on the Pakistan national cricket team’s recent slump, especially in Test matches. Abbas condemned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its players.

The 77-year-old claimed that the increasing concentration on T20 cricket had resulted in poor performance in longer formats. Abbas stated that so much money in T20 cricket has switched places.

“There’s too much T20 cricket being played in Pakistan, and because of that, our players have forgotten the essence of Test cricket. This is why we’re not performing well in the longer format. So much money has come into cricket that the players today are only focused on making money, and their attention is diverted from the game itself.

It is the misfortune of Pakistan cricket that those who run it do not understand cricket. We took Pakistan cricket to great heights. The world admired our cricket. But today, those in charge are only concerned with their own interests, not with cricket or the players,” Abbas said.

According to Abbas, the shift towards financial priorities is a key reason why Pakistan has struggled to maintain its dominance in international cricket, especially in Test matches.

