Zaheer Khan and LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) are in talks for the former India pacer to join the franchise as their mentor ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament. Zaheer Khan has been associated with the Mumbai Indians for the past few years as their director of cricket.

Gautam Gambhir moved for Kolkata in 2023, leaving the Lucknow Super Giants without a mentor, while Morne Morkel’s resignation as bowling coach, the franchise has a fresh vacancy. Both Gambhir and Morkel, the side’s bowling coach for three seasons, have either joined or are about to join the Indian national squad.

Zaheer, on the other hand, was originally considered a prospective bowling coach under Gambhir’s new Team India organization, specifically to mentor the team’s young and future pacers – a position for which he is highly regarded.

Zaheer Khan’s possible involvement with the Indian team did not materialize, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selected Morkel, unmistakably on Gambhir’s recommendation.

LSG, the most expensive club in the IPL, was purchased in 2022 for more than a billion dollars (Rs 7090 crore at the time) and reached the top four in its first two seasons before missing out on a playoff position last year due to a lower Net Run Rate.

Zaheer Khan to work with head coach Justin Langer at Lucknow Super Giants

According to IPL sources, Zaheer is being considered for the role that Gambhir previously held, as well as providing his knowledge to the Lucknow Super Giants’ bowlers. He will also serve as a crucial mediator, or go-between, for players and the franchise’s management, whose owner is known to be very passionate about the game.

Zaheer will work with Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer and a formidable coaching staff that includes Adam Voges, Lance Klusener, Jonty Rhodes, and others. Another well-known coach is rumored to be joining the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise, however the specifics remain unclear.

Zaheer, 45, played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 17 T20Is for India, as well as 100 IPL games with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru), and Mumbai Indians. He played his final IPL game in 2017.

