Zaheer Khan, a 2011 World Cup-winning Indian pacer, has been named the mentor and head of the talent development program by the Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2025.

Zaheer Khan returns to the IPL after two years away, having previously played for five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022. Zaheer began his career as the Mumbai Indians’ cricket director before becoming the head of worldwide development.

Zaheer Khan has taken over the mentorship role from Gautam Gambhir who had returned to his former side, the Kolkata Knight Riders, last year, and led them to the IPL title in 2024. Gambhir is now India’s head coach.

Prior to his coaching career, Zaheer played for three IPL teams: the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Delhi Daredevils. Zaheer played 100 matches for these sides across ten seasons, taking 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58.

His final IPL appearance came in 2017 when he captained the Delhi Daredevils, and he retired from all forms of cricket.

Zaheer Khan to scout talent for LSG during the off-season apart from being the mentor of the team

As the head of the talent development for Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer Khan will be tasked with scouting and player-development programs during the off-season. Zaheer Khan will also mentor the LSG team in IPL 2025.

Franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka expressed confidence in Zaheer’s ability to oversee player development during the press conference announcing his appointment.

“Zaheer will watch over the overall developments of the players,” Goenka stated on Wednesday. ‘Muskuraiye, Hum ab Lucknow mein hain (Smile, Because I am here now in Lucknow)’, Zaheer says in the announcement video.

Zaheer, Lucknow ke dil mein aap bohot pehle se ho 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/S5S3YHUSX0 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 28, 2024

It will be a massive challenge for Zaheer Khan to develop Lucknow’s young bowling brigade, which has the likes of Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and others.

LSG’s coaching staff is now led by Justin Langer, who will remain in the job after succeeding Andy Flower as head coach ahead of the IPL 2024, with Lance Klusener and Adam Voges as coaches. LSG currently does not have a bowling coach after the departure of South African speedster Morne Morkel, who has joined Gambhir’s coaching staff.

