Zaheer Khan, former India pacer, has talked about who would be the third pacer in the Indian contingent when they tour Australia later this year for a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) series. India has held the possession of BGT since 2017.

Zaheer Khan spoke about Akash Deep, who was in good form in India’s first Test against Bangladesh, which India won by 280 runs in Chennai. The pacer claimed two wickets in the first innings, helping the hosts take a 1-0 lead.

India will be playing five Tests in Australia for the first time since 1991-92 and Australia will aim for victory against India, who has defeated them twice in the last two tours at home.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy’s 2024-25 edition will begin on November 22, with the first match slated for Perth. The day-night Test will begin on December 6 at Adelaide Oval, with the remaining three matches taking place in Brisbane (December 14-18), Melbourne (December 26-30), and Sydney (January 3-7).

India has held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2017, while Australia last won it in 2014-15 at home. Since then, India has defeated Australia at home in 2017, 2022-23, as well as in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Zaheer Khan backs Akash Deep as the third pacer for the Australia tour

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan expressed his support for the Bihar native, believing he deserved to be included in the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

“There is no doubt about that. If you look at the Indian team’s playing XI and there are talks about three seamers, Akash Deep is the third. So obviously when we talk about Australia, about that tour, we could see Akash Deep part of the team,” Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz.

Lauding his skills, the legendary pacer added, “Like how Siraj approaches it. He attacks the stump a lot fourth stump, off stump. The more deliveries you put around that on good length consistently, and it is important in the Test match level. Akash Deep has all of that and he showed he has that aggression needed for a pacer. He has good potential and if he gets chances, his self-belief will increase and he will contribute to the team.”

India will expect the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammad Shami (if he gets fit).

Akash Deep claimed that he was not under any pressure to make the Australia Tour team.

