sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

Zaka Ashraf Resigns As PCB Chairman

Sportzwiki Editor

Jan 20, 2024 at 11:53 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter icon
Zaka Ashraf Resigns As PCB Chairman

Zaka Ashraf has stepped down from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. He announced his decision to resign after chairing a managing committee meeting in Lahore on Friday (January 19).

Zaka Ashraf had served as the PCB chairman during the 2011-13 period and returned to replace Najam Sethi at the helm in July last year after a change in the political coalition ruling the country. Later in November, he received a three-month extension to continue as the head of PCB’s Management Committee.

The resignation was pretty much on the cards since reports emerged that the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) did not allow Zaka Ashraf to form the Board of Governors (BoGs), the electoral college of the PCB, which has to elect chairman of the Board for a three-year term. He reportedly wanted to hold an important IMC meeting in Karachi earlier this week to form the BoG but the IPC Ministry disallowed the meeting.

Zaka Ashraf steps down:

“At the end of the meeting, Mr Zaka Ashraf announced that he had decided to tender his resignation as chairman and member of the MC to the honourable Patron Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar,” a PCB statement said.

“In his concluding remarks, Mr Zaka Ashraf, thanked the honourable Patron PCB for the confidence and trust reposed by him and extended his best wishes and prayers for the betterment of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket,” the statement added.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, another reason behind Zaka Ashraf’s sudden exit is his educational qualification. He apparently is not a graduate. His tenure also also set to end in February and foreseeing the inevitable, he decided to step down.

Meanwhile, recent reports state that Ashraf’s resignation could have an impact on Mohammad Hafeez’s future as well. Hafeez was appointed as the team director in November and could be sacked from his position.

Tagged:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Zaka Ashraf

Related Article
Zaka Ashraf Resigns As PCB Chairman
Zaka Ashraf Resigns As PCB Chairman

Jan 20, 2024, 11:53 AM

NZ vs PAK: &#8220;You Need To Put In More Effort Because Opportunities Like These&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Ramiz Raja Urges Saim Ayub And Azam Khan To Perform Well
NZ vs PAK: “You Need To Put In More Effort Because Opportunities Like These…” – Ramiz Raja Urges Saim Ayub And Azam Khan To Perform Well

Jan 16, 2024, 10:16 AM

Mohammad Hafeez And Pakistan Players Clash As Players Accuse Him Of Disrupting Team Environment: Report
Mohammad Hafeez And Pakistan Players Clash As Players Accuse Him Of Disrupting Team Environment: Report

Jan 15, 2024, 1:54 PM

Haris Rauf Was On The Verge Of Retiring From International Cricket Due To Mohammad Hafeez: Report
Haris Rauf Was On The Verge Of Retiring From International Cricket Due To Mohammad Hafeez: Report

Jan 15, 2024, 1:23 PM

NZ vs PAK: Usama Mir Is Gifted And Talented Enough To Bounce Back &#8211; Shadab Khan Defends Fellow Leg-Spinner Following His Forgetful T20I Debut
NZ vs PAK: Usama Mir Is Gifted And Talented Enough To Bounce Back – Shadab Khan Defends Fellow Leg-Spinner Following His Forgetful T20I Debut

Jan 14, 2024, 2:42 PM

NZ vs PAK: Will Young Joins New Zealand Squad In Place Of Kane Williamson For The 3rd T20I, Joe Clarkson Ruled Out Due To Shoulder Injury
NZ vs PAK: Will Young Joins New Zealand Squad In Place Of Kane Williamson For The 3rd T20I, Joe Clarkson Ruled Out Due To Shoulder Injury

Jan 13, 2024, 1:25 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy