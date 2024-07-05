In the last Zim vs Ind contest, which was part of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian team had an easy win over the opponents at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where they gained the win with a margin of 71 runs, defending 186-runs. In the overall head-to-head between the two sides, India is ahead with a 6-2 margin in eight clashes.

The middle overs of a T20I innings, which is the seventh to 15th over of the game, become a vital part where the bowlers, especially the spinners, who generally tend to keep it single, thanks to bowling in the straight line to make it tough the opposition batters in scoring runs.

Since the start of 2022, before the Zim vs Ind series, the Indian team has been smashed for 4960 runs in 72 innings, which have come at an average of a tad over 23, and a strike rate of under 18, which means in those nine-over period, they generally make it tough for the opposition side.

In the last T20 World Cup 2024, the spin web of Kuldeep Yadav and the bowling of Hardik Pandya, who kept a very tight line, showed how clinical they have been in this period. Before the Zim vs Ind encounter, they had picked up 215 wickets in those 73 innings, with an economy of under eight, which means they keep the run-rate in check.

They have been smashed for 314 boundaries and 232 sixes in that period, which is again a great spot for the team, as they have bowled 1432 dots in that period.

In the case of the Zimbabwe side, their bowlers have been nailed for 3129 T20I runs in 53 innings, at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of over 21, which is again how they have kept the opposition side silent in that timeline, to be able to keep themselves ahead in the Zim vs Ind contest.

The Sikandar Raza-led side have picked up 134 wickets in this middle overs (7-15), with an economy of 6.65, and that’s such a golden work by their bowlers, given how brutal the power-hitters become in that phase of the game.

They have been smacked for 186 boundaries and only 71 sixes in those nine-overs, in 53 innings and that’s a great sign for them going into the home T20I series.

ZIM vs IND Head-to-Head Records in T20Is

Zimbabwe Info India 08 Matches Played 08 02 Won 06 06 Lost 02 00 No Result 00 170 Highest Score 186 99 Lowest Score 103

ZIM vs IND Head-to-Head Records In Harare

The last time these two sides met each other in a T20I game at Harare, the Indian team could post 138/6 in their 20-overs, thanks to the 42-ball 58-run knock from Kedar Jadhav. Zimbabwe started well but struggled a little in the middle part to end on 135/6, as Dhawal Kulkarni ended with 2/23.

ZIM vs IND Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the Zim vs Ind fixtures, the Indian team is ahead with a 3-2 margin.

ZIM vs IND Standout Performers

Most runs for Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (172 runs)

Most runs for India: KL Rahul (120 runs)

Most wickets for Zimbabwe: Chris Mpofu (six wickets)

Most wickets for India: Axar Patel (7 wickets)

