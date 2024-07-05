Zimbabwe have not been part of the format for a long time, whereas the Indian selectors have given their main players a well-deserving rest for the Zim vs Ind series, which will see many young players getting a reward for their excellent show in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The bowling is quite important in the middle overs (7-15), where the spinners generally come to take charge of picking up wickets and drying up the runs. But that also makes batting such a vital job of the department, where it’s generally the power hitters who will show their muscles against those sorts of bowlers.

Since the start of the 2022 year, the Indian team has notched up 5186 T20I runs, in 72 innings, at an average of under 37 and a blistering strike rate of around 141, which is such a key for the side to keep on going with high scores in those game at the end of the 20-overs, before the Zim vs Ind contest.

They have also lost 141 wickets in that period, in 72 innings, and that’s two wickets on average in those nine overs in the middle, and that generates them the chance to keep going with the big shots for the latter half of the innings, to take the team to a good score at the end of 20-overs.

They have also smashed 410 boundaries and 228 sixes in those period, and that’s again a positive sign for the Indian team, before the Zim vs Ind affair.

In the case of the opposition, the Zimbabwe side has smashed 3192 T20I runs in 54 innings, at an average of 23.47, and a strike rate of only 112.98, which is too average in that period. They need to focus a little more on the boundaries and the singles and doubles to keep going with the rate, during the Zim vs Ind clash.

The Sikandar-Raza-led side also lost 136 wickets in that period, besides nailing 213 boundaries and 102 sixes. The number of boundaries is something they should look to develop going into the future of the format.

ZIM vs IND: Playing 11- 1st T20I, Zimbabwe Tour Of India 2024

There are a few faces in the Indian side- including Shubman Gill or Ravi Bishnoi who will have the chance to put a statement after getting dropped from the T20 World Cup side.

Zimbabwe’s Playing 11:

Since the start of 2022, Sikandar Raza is the highest run-getter for Zimbabwe in T20I, nailing 1423 runs in 42 innings, at an average of 36.49 and a strike rate of nearly 150, with 13 half-centuries. Luke Jongwe, who too has been part of this Zim vs Ind series, has managed to get 317 runs in 29 innings, at a strike rate of 135, in this duration.

In the bowling department, Raza is the leading wicket-taker too, with 47 scalps in 43 innings, at an economy of 6.39, an average of 19 and a strike rate of 18.02. Richard Ngarava too ended with 45 wickets in 34 innings, at an economy of 6.61.

Zimbabwe’s line-up vs India; Milton Shumba, Jonathan Campbell, Innocent Kaia, Dion Mayers, Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande, Juke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

India’s Playing 11:

In the last IPL 2024, Sai Sudarsan was among the top 10 highest run-getters of the side, with 527 runs in 12 innings, at an average of around 48, with a strike rate of 142, collecting a couple of half-centuries and a hundred.

Avesh Khan will be another player of the team to keep an eye on, as he has picked up 19 scalps in 15 innings, at an economy of under 10, and could make issues for the opponents with this pace, in the ZIM vs IND series.

India’s line-up vs Zim: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Jitesh Sharma (wk.), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukhesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshit Rana.