The Zimbabwe Cricket Board (ZCB) has revealed their squad for the upcoming three one-day international games and as many as T20I, against Pakistan, who earned success in Australia, having won the ODI series by a 2-1 margin before being whitewashed by 3-0. Three uncapped players will be part of the upcoming 50-over series at home.

Trevor Gwandu, the right-arm pacer who has grabbed 36 List-A wickets in 21 innings at an average of 21.91 and a strike rate of 24, has been included in the side along with Tahinga Musekiwa, the all-rounder of Zimbabwe who has smashed 554 runs in the domestic format at an average of around 30 and collected 21 wickets.

Tinotenda Maposa, from Bulawayo, is the last of the three uncapped players and has just 39 runs in the three games he has featured. The quick bowler, aged 21, is expected to make his first international appearance in international cricket. At the same time, Gwandu and Musekiwa have already been part of the shortest format for the national side.

Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava will continue to lead the seam attacks of both the ODI and T20I sides of Zimbabwe. The former, who has experience of 48 ODIs to pick up 60 wickets at an average of 32.70 and an economy rate of 5.09, will be excited to show his skills, while in the 20-over format, he has bagged 71 scalps in 60 innings at an economy rate of seven.

Craig Ervine to lead ODI side while Sikandar Raza to captain T20I team of Zimbabwe

Ngarava, the 26-year-old left-arm pacer, has crunched 72 T20I scalps in 60 innings at an average of 20.84 and an economy rate of below seven, while in the ODI format of the game, the veteran has pocketed 56 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 31.05 and an economy rate of 5.33.

“The series against Pakistan is an important platform for Zimbabwe, and we believe the ODI squad we have selected is well-rounded. The presence of seasoned players like Craig (Ervine), Sikandar (Raza), and Sean (Williams) provides stability, while young players like Clive Madande, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, and the uncapped trio bring energy and the potential for game-changing moments.” The convener of the selectors for Zimbabwe, David Mutendera, has expressed this in a statement.

The experienced left-arm spin all-rounder, Sean Williams, who had missed the white-ball series in Sri Lanka earlier this year because of his injury, has returned to the ODI side but has not been considered for the shortest format of the game. The 38-year-old has nearly 5000 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 38.06 and a strike rate of 86.69, celebrating eight centuries and 35 half-centuries for Zimbabwe.

Craig Ervine, the captain of the ODI side, has been left out of the 20-over side, as he has cracked 1449 runs at a strike rate of only 105.76, with his last in the format coming in May at Chattogram.

“We felt it was essential to maintain the same T20I squad that excelled in Kenya. This continuity allows the team to build on the cohesion and confidence that drove their outstanding performance.” Mutendera noted.

Zimbabwe has retained the same T20I squad that won the sub-regional qualifier in Kenya last month, during which they broke the highest T20I total record. The upcoming series against Pakistan will begin on November 24 and run until December in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Squad For 3 ODIs vs Pakistan

Craig Ervine (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe Squad For 3 T20Is vs Pakistan

Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava