Zimbabwe will be hosting New Zealand for a two-match Test series in July-August 2025. It will be the first Test series between the two teams since 2016. The last Test series between them took place in Zimbabwe as well when New Zealand toured the African country for two Tests.

The upcoming series will give Zimbabwe a chance to turn things around and give their fans something to cheer about in the ongoing home season. While Zimbabwe have hosted South Africa and New Zealand in the ongoing season, they have not really managed to make an impact on the field.

They are yet to win a single game this season. The home season started with a two-match Test series against South Africa and Zimbabwe suffered heavy defeats in both of them. It was followed by a disappointing show in the T20I tri-series where they lost all of their games and failed to qualify for the final.

The series against New Zealand will be Zimbabwe’s last chance to salvage some pride in the ongoing season. On the other hand, New Zealand have started their sojourn in Zimbabwe in a promising fashion. They have already qualified for the tri-series final and will look to win the Test series as well.

With the series all set to take place, we are taking a look at all the details such as schedule, venue, squads, head-to-head records, stats and other details.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand – Schedule and venue:

The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Test series will start from July 30. The second Test will take place from August 7. Both the matches will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The matches will be played from 10:00 AM local time (01:30 PM IST).

1st Test, Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, July 30 – August 3, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

2nd Test, Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, August 7 – August 11, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand – Squads:

Tom Latham will be leading New Zealand in the two-match series. The Black Caps will be without a number of big names such as Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell and Ben Sears. On the other hand, pacer Matt Fisher has earned his maiden Test call-up.

Spinner Ajaz Patel has also returned to the New Zealand Test team for the first time since the tour of India last year. Along with Patel, Henry Nicholls has also returned to the New Zealand Test team for the first time since December 2023.

Zimbabwe squad:

Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

New Zealand squad:

Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Michael Bracewell

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand – Head-to-head record:

Total Tests: 17

Won by Zimbabwe: 0

Won by New Zealand: 11

Drawn: 6