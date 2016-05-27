SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Deependra Negi: Indian U-17 captain is going to be the first Indian to play in La Liga!

Indranil Bhattacharya

May 27, 2016 at 6:39 PM

Deependra Negi: Indian U-17 captain is going to be the first Indian to play in La Liga!

Deependra Negi, Indian under-17 captain has been offered an opportunity to play in the La Liga.

Deependra is now giving trials at second division La Liga club Nastic de Taeragona. Negi’s manager, Ravi Daswani is reportedly holding talks with UD Las Palmas and as per reports, the La Liga club will agree personal terms with him very soon. However, another Spanish club- Espanyol is also interested in signing up the-the Indian midfielder.

Indian U-17 team won the Subroto Cup title in 2015, which was led by Deependra as a captain. The youngster, who will be an adult by the end of this year, shifted to the Iberian nation as is receiving Spanish lessons, which will make him more comfortable in growing up in the Spanish league. If the deal gets through, Negi will be the first Indian ever to play in the La Liga.

Daswani, Negi’s agent from RD Global Sports, also deserves the credits for the efforts he has put in taking Negi to Spain. Daswani also took Abneet Bharti to Real Valladolid before. RD Global Sports released a video where the 17-year-old quoted: “For a footballer, Spain is the best place to get developed and be a professional player.”

“Since I’ve come here for the trials, the experience has been fantastic. I played a lot of games, took training sessions. Every coaching aspect is so good that I can notice my abilities are getting better day-by-day.”: that is what Negi said about the Spanish coaching staffs and training sessions.

Benito Montalvo, a Spanish coach has also praised the 17-year-old midfielder: “He (Negi) has got a lot of mobility, he always seeks a good position in the field. He knows how and when to break the lines of the opponents with a pass. This is very important for a midfielder like him.”

espanyol

India National Cricket Team

La liga

Las Palmas

Spain

