Deependra Negi: Indian U-17 captain is going to be the first Indian to play in La Liga!

Deependra Negi, Indian under-17 captain has been offered an opportunity to play in the La Liga.

Deependra is now giving trials at second division La Liga club Nastic de Taeragona. Negi’s manager, Ravi Daswani is reportedly holding talks with UD Las Palmas and as per reports, the La Liga club will agree personal terms with him very soon. However, another Spanish club- Espanyol is also interested in signing up the-the Indian midfielder.

2015 U17 Subroto Cup

AIFF FC 1-0 Pune FC at FT

Goal Scorer: Deependra Negi⚽

Next match: AIFF FC vs BK Häcken (12 Oct) pic.twitter.com/Kj5UQIQepc — Football Solutions (@FootieSolutions) October 11, 2015

Indian U-17 team won the Subroto Cup title in 2015, which was led by Deependra as a captain. The youngster, who will be an adult by the end of this year, shifted to the Iberian nation as is receiving Spanish lessons, which will make him more comfortable in growing up in the Spanish league. If the deal gets through, Negi will be the first Indian ever to play in the La Liga.

Daswani, Negi’s agent from RD Global Sports, also deserves the credits for the efforts he has put in taking Negi to Spain. Daswani also took Abneet Bharti to Real Valladolid before. RD Global Sports released a video where the 17-year-old quoted: “For a footballer, Spain is the best place to get developed and be a professional player.”

“Since I’ve come here for the trials, the experience has been fantastic. I played a lot of games, took training sessions. Every coaching aspect is so good that I can notice my abilities are getting better day-by-day.”: that is what Negi said about the Spanish coaching staffs and training sessions.

Benito Montalvo, a Spanish coach has also praised the 17-year-old midfielder: “He (Negi) has got a lot of mobility, he always seeks a good position in the field. He knows how and when to break the lines of the opponents with a pass. This is very important for a midfielder like him.”