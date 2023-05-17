Alejandro Garnacho’s brother has reacted to a YouTuber who insulted the Manchester United attacker after he scored in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolves. Garnacho, 18, had been out with an ankle injury since the turn of the year but was fit enough to come off the bench against Julen Lopetegui’s side at the weekend – and it didn’t take him long to make an effect.

The teenage sensation picked up where he left off earlier in the season, scoring a last-gasp goal to clinch the points for United, who are now on the verge of qualifying for next year’s Champions League. Alejandro Garnacho has made a strong impact under Erik ten Hag this season and was recently rewarded with a new long-term deal.

Alejandro Garnacho’s brother slams United starlet’s haters

While Alejandro Garnacho has experienced a meteoric rise at the club, the gifted youngster has received criticism from some of the club’s supporters and other social media celebrities. Dean Simon, aka Rants N Bants, a YouTuber, was extremely vociferous against Garnacho earlier in the season, even calling the Argentina youth international “s***.”

Simon even made a video earlier this season in which he mocked the Argentine and said he should be able to “hold smoke” if he is old enough to play for Manchester United. However, Alejandro Garnacho’s younger brother, Roberto, was quick to call out the same YouTuber following the forward’s incredible late goal against Wolves.

Roberto took to social media after the match, tweeting: “Apologise as much as you disrespected, b******. @rantsnbants.”