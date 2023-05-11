Arsenal star William Saliba has shown off his home gym, but the Gunners’ fans “want him sold” because of the picture on his wall. The centre-back has been crucial to the Gunners this season, and the team’s form has dipped since he was injured in March.

William Saliba has built a gym in his home to assist him stay fit in the future. Some say the makeover indicates he is established at the club and will stay long-term, despite the fact that his contract is slated to end in the summer of 2024. However, harsher followers have criticised his choice of gym area design.

Angry fans demand William Saliba be sold after ‘sackable offense’

According to Caught Offside, William Saliba’s efforts this season have piqued the interest of numerous European clubs, which means Mikel Arteta’s side may struggle to maintain him next season. And meanwhile, a reassuring photo has emerged from William Saliba’s north London house amid concerns of anxiety regarding his future.

The Frenchman has built a gym at his home, which is being seen as a sign of his long-term commitment to the North London club. However, some fans want him gone despite his gesture. William Saliba shared a photo of himself in the gym with posters of basketball legends Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.

The depiction of Peaky Blinders protagonists Arthur and Tommy Shelby, however, enraged the supporters of the north London club. Some fans find William Saliba’s obsession with Peaky Blinders cringey and have even petitioned the Gunners to expel him for watching the show, or right away sell him.

One enraged fan wrote, “Love the bloke but Peaky Blinders fetishisation is a sackable offence.”

Others went on:

