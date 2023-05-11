Barcelona winger Raphinha has denied reports that he has given the club permission to go ahead with his sale this summer. Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old, who previously played in the Premier League for Leeds United for two seasons. Raphinha has done well since joining Barcelona for £55 million last summer.

With seven goals and six assists in La Liga so far this season, the Brazilian has established himself as a regular starter under Xavi, despite financial challenges in Catalonia. However, with the Catalans teasing a return for Lionel Messi, reports claim that Raphinha could be offloaded, along with other stars to facilitate the Argentine’s re-signing.

Raphinha slams Newcastle transfer rumours

As Barcelona prepares for another summer of wage cuts, reports have circulated that Raphinha might be one of the players on the chopping block due to the possibility of big-money interest from Premier League clubs. According to some sources, the player has given his ‘OK’ for Barcelona to consider offers, with the club reportedly holding out for at least £70 million.

Fanatico Sport Futebol, an Instagram account with over one million followers, published the rumour this week, triggering an outraged response from Raphinha himself in the comments area. The Brazil international wrote, “Lies. The person who said this is a liar and uninformed.”

He added, “OK, why did you delete my comment? LIE, once again, this ‘OK’ is LIE And whoever said that is a LIAR, MISINFORMED AND UNPROFESSIONAL. If my comment is deleted, I will post it on my Instagram.”

📲 | Raphinha on IG replying to a post regarding the latest transfer rumours: pic.twitter.com/RJ1aK7XkMC — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 10, 2023

Although Raphinha did not state definitively if he will remain at Barcelona, his passionate statements indicate that he would love to stay at the La Liga giants for more than just one season. Chelsea had an agreement in principle to sign him from Leeds last summer, but the player appeared to stall for time until Barcelona stepped in to make his dream move a reality.

During his stint at Elland Road, the deft winger scored 17 goals in 67 games. The Blues already have a slew of alternatives out wide, including Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke, but co-owner Todd Boehly plans to lay off a slew of fringe players this summer to relieve the load on an overburdened team.

Meanwhile, as they close Champions League qualifying, Newcastle will be looking to add squad depth during the upcoming transfer window. Another winger would be welcomed at St James’ Park, given the uncertainty surrounding Allan Saint-Maximin’s future.

Eddie Howe’s side are interested in the 26-year-old former Leeds United man and are ‘ready to pay a lot of money’ to acquire his services, according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona are aiming to offload players this summer, with another winger, Ansu Fati, reportedly being pushed out of the Nou Camp, and a swap deal with Wolves’ Ruben Neves in the works.

Due to their financial predicament, the club is currently subject to La Liga regulations and must sell players before they can add to their team this summer. Despite their difficult financial circumstances, the four-time Champions League winners remain a powerful force in Spain and are poised to win La Liga under former club captain Xavi.