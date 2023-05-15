The race to win ‘Torjägerkanone’, the award for Bundesliga’s topscorer of the season is completely a changed one this season, with new names leading the charts. After the departures of the Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski, it will be intriguing to watch who takes home the Bundesliga golden boot this season.

The Bundesliga is one of Europe’s top five leagues, and it has produced a number of prolific goal scorers. Players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski, and Erling Haaland, to mention a few, have taken the league by storm with their goal-scoring prowess in the previous decade or so.

Bundesliga top scorers 2022-23

Niclas Fullkrug is blazing on all cylinders after helping Werder Bremen to promotion to the Bundesliga, while RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, the MVP from the 2021-22 season, is also among the leading goal scorers this season. However, to little surprise of the fans, there is not a single Bayern Munich player in the top-five of the scoring charts.

Serge Gnabry and Jama Musiala are the only Bayern players in the top-10, with the German duo scoring 13 and 11 goals respectively. Furthermore, Haaland’s Dortmund departure seems to have affected the club massively, as they don’t find a single player in the top-10.

Donyell Malen, who joined in the summer ranks at 21st with 9 goals. No Dortmund attacker has scored double figure goals in the Bundesliga. Yet BVB are challenging for the title, sitting just a point behind Bayern in the standings with only two games to go. Here is a full list of the top-10 goalscorers so far:

Pos. Player Club Goals 1 Niclas Fullkrug Werder Bremen 16 2 Vincento Grifo SC Freiburg 14 3 Randal Kolo Muani Eintracht Frankfurt 14 4 Marcus Thuram Borussia Monchengladbach 13 5 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig 13 6 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 13 7 Marvin Ducksch Werder Bremen 12 8 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 11 9 Dodi Lukebakio Hertha BSC 11 10 Marius Bulter Schalke 04 11

Bundesliga ‘Torjägerkanone’ winner for 2021-22 season

Lewandowski, who left Bayern for La Liga giants Barcelona, won the Torjägerkanone (German for “top scorer cannon”) seven times throughout his remarkable Bundesliga career, five of which came in a row in the last five seasons.

In the 2021-22 season, the Polish striker scored 35 goals in 34 games, guiding Bayern to their tenth consecutive league title. Lewandowski concluded his Bundesliga career with 312 goals in 384 games, placing second in the Bundesliga all-time goal scoring list after Gerd Muller.

And to no surprise, the Polish star is leading the scoring charts in Spain as well, having netted 21 goals for Barcelona, helping the to their first La Liga title in four years. He looks to set to dethrone Karim Benzema as the Pichichi (award for La Liga season’s topscorer) winner.