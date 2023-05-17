Carlo Ancelotti has a fully fit team to choose from for Real Madrid’s enticing trip to Manchester City. As the Etihad Stadium prepares to welcome the defending European champions, the Champions League semi-final tie is wonderfully poised at 1-1. However, Ancelotti has a headache to deal with even before a ball is kicked of the second leg.

The starting lineup for Real Madrid’s match against Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final has apparently been leaked. On Wednesday, May 17, the Cityzens will host the Los Blancos after last week, the first leg finished in a 1-1 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Vinicius Jr. and Kevin de Bruyne scoring bangers for their respective teams.

Man City delight as Real Madrid’s lineup leaked

Recent injury fears for Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy, and Dani Ceballos have all subsided for Los Blancos, who were also concerned about Eduardo Camavinga ahead of the City encounter. The Frenchman, though, has overcome a knee injury to join the matchday squad and Ancelotti was expected to restore him to the left-back post that Camavinga has lately claimed.

However, according to journalist Jose Luis Sanchez has revealed the lineup Ancelotti will be in the starting against Manchester City. Thibaut Courtois gets the start in goal, as predicted. The two centre-backs are Antonio Rudiger and the returning Eder Militao, with Dani Carvajal and David Alaba serving as fullbacks.

Militao was suspended for the first game but will start alongside Alaba in Manchester, as per Jose Luis Sanchez, with the Austrian being deployed at his favourite position of left-back. Eden Hazard, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo, and ex-Arsenal midfielder Ceballos are expected to star among Madrid’s substitutes.

The midfield will be made up of Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Eduardo Camavinga, with Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema up front. On Wednesday, Los Blancos will play in a 4-4-2 shape. Camavinga has moved into his preferred midfield position, and Militao has returned. Furthermore, Rodrygo Goes, who has been outstanding in the Champions League, is likely to be rested.

With Real’s domestic title battle lost to Barcelona, a number of key players, including Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr. were rested for the weekend win against Getafe. While Rodrygo will again be benched, Benzema and Vinicius Jr. will be unleashed by the Italian manager at the Etihad, who also caused the damaged in the first leg.

Real Madrid undoubtedly outplayed Man City in the first leg last week. They produced several chances but failed to capitalise on them, resulting in a stalemate. Since 2018, Manchester City has gone undefeated at home in the Champions League. If Los Blancos make it to the final, it will be another outstanding accomplishment, but making back-to-back Champions League finals is nothing new for them.

Leaked Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Camavinga; Benzema, Vinicius Jr (4-4-2)