We’re months into the new and unusual Champions League format, and the first opinions are rolling in. UEFA did a very brash decision to reform the CL, which has become somewhat stale in the past few years. Talks about a Super League that involves major teams certainly affected this decision too, but back when it was announced last year, no one believed it would work.

And, to be perfectly honest, neither did we. Even some players are confused about the format. Changes are difficult to process, and this one’s among the largest we’ve seen. After four matchdays, let’s see where the Champions League stands.

More Goals and Surprises

By increasing the number of participants and games, the Champions League got a lot more surprising. Lille have so far beaten Real Madrid, while Aston Villa has shocked Bayern Munich. Sporting, Monaco, and Brest are also two points off the top, with much larger teams looking from below.

There have also been more goals scored, as teams are aware they need to win each match. This has created the perfect opportunity for bettors at online betting sites. Bookies offer great goal betting specials every matchday, allowing bettors to make a profit. Pick the best betting sites with competitive odds, and the new-format Champions League is an excellent betting market that can result in profits on your slips.

More importantly than betting, the new Champions League format has offered more competitive football matches. Of course, it’s still early to confirm it, but after four matchdays, we’ve seen more action and surprises than with the previous format.

Losses Matter

The number of losses Europe’s top teams have amassed so far is astonishing. Bayern, Barca, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, and Real Madrid have all lost one of their two opening games. Compared to the four-team group format before, the new format is more unpredictable.

While reactions from fans haven’t been bad, those losses matter. They can stack up pretty fast, leaving powerful sides fighting for progress via knockout rounds. If you take a look at the table right now, Arsenal, Juventus, Bundesliga champ Leverkusen, and even Manchester City are outside of the spots that directly qualify for the next round. Of course, there are still matches to play, but so far, losses have proven more important than before.

With the previous CL format, teams had the option to calculate by redeeming losses at home. There’s no such thing with the new format. Every match matters, so teams should prepare well ahead for the remaining matchdays. This has increased the level of excitement for each match, making the CL more competitive.

Tough on the Legs

One of the most controversial aspects of the new Champions League format is how it added more games to an already-stacked calendar. With the League of Nations and World Cup/Euros breaks, players have already voiced their dissent with the format.

For example, Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson has said that no one even asks the players how they feel about a new format. He also said that players can’t compete at a high level when tired, and there have already been tired legs on the pitch. Injuries to key players such as Manchester City’s Rodri have already delayed the Citizens’ plans for the Premier League. And this is just one example.

Many other football stars have put too much strain on their legs in the early season, especially with the new format where they should play each match like it’s their last.

Some players have also called others to take action, and possibly boycott next year’s stacked calendars. It remains to be seen how the new format will impact player’s health in the future, but so far, things aren’t looking rosy.

Terrible Draws?

The new CL format is far more technical than before. Everyone knew how the previous format worked, and how teams would cross each other in the knockout rounds. This has been scratched in favour of a more technical draw, with many experts and players admitting they don’t know what happens.

Since UEFA can’t conduct the draw privately, the experts there should think of a way that can be broadcast and easier to understand. This year’s draw was terrible, and we’re left wondering if it’ll change in the future.

Eight Different Opponents Is Too Much

With the previous CL format, teams had three opponents in each group. They played each of these teams twice – home and away. But, with the new format, each team has eight different opponents. There are no return fixtures, and home/away matches are almost randomized.

This adds a lot of variety to the fixture list, and it was clearly done to eliminate repetition. But, football fans and players alike are worried that playing eight different sides is too much. It’s much harder for fans to follow their team’s progress to the knockout rounds.

It also makes it difficult for managers and players to figure out who their opponent is on the table. Plus, many teams will inevitably end up with the same number of points in the end, prompting new rules in play that might see some unfairly left out.

Honestly, it looks like a mess. It remains to be seen if UEFA tweaks the format next year, which might lead to a more attractive draw.

Conclusion

After four matchdays, there have been some positives and negatives about the new Champions League format. As we said, changes are always hard. But, this was a very radical change, which left teams and fans confused about the process. It’s still too early to see how it plays out, as many major European teams are currently lower on the table than they would have been.

The question about player injuries and a stacked calendar remains a controversy too. With Euros and the World Cup coming in the next few years, a schedule such as this one can be dangerous for the health of players. It’s more competitive and we’re seeing more goals, but sometimes, the price for a calendar with more matches might be too high.