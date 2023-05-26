After Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City, Chelsea’s head of recruiting Joe Shields commented on Moises Caicedo’s Instagram Live, sparking discussion among supporters. Caicedo, who has consistently been one of Brighton’s top players during much of the season, is said to be interested in a high-paying transfer.

Arsenal had two offers for the Ecuadorian midfielder rejected in January; the second was said to be worth up to £70 million. Football Insider claims that despite interest from rival Chelsea, the Gunners are the favourites to capture Caicedo this summer. But the Blues fans think otherwise.

Chelsea director’s message to Caicedo has Blues fans excited for summer arrival

Many fans at Chelsea have started believing that Joe Shields, the ‘co-director of recruiting and talent’ at Stamford Bridge, is making every effort to get the 21-year-old midfielder to sign for the Blues instead. Caicedo broadcast live from the locker room on his Instagram story following Brighton’s Premier League match against Manchester City on Wednesday night at the Amex stadium.

Caicedo helped the Seagulls in securing Europa League following the draw with Manchester City. Brighton held onto the midfielder despite persistent rumours that he would be moving to Arsenal in the January transfer window. He even signed a new contract that would keep him on the South Coast through 2027.

However, Caicedo will most likely depart Brighton at the conclusion of the year, though, as both Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing him. And after his Instagram live from the locker room following Brighton’s draw with Man City, Blues fans think they are in prime position to sign him.

Shields made this gesture by sending two clapping emojis, which many Chelsea supporters caught on social media. And the reactions were:

Shields has been assisting Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali on recruiting since he joined the club in October of last year after being plucked from Southampton. In the meantime, Caicedo and company danced and sang in the locker room to celebrate their Europa League qualifying.

The club released an Instagram video of manager Roberto De Zerbi in charge of the proceedings following yet another great performance. However, the 43-year-old Italian head coach is realistic about the possibility of his players leaving in the upcoming months.

When asked earlier this week if the match against Man City would be Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister’s last at home, he responded:

“It can be. They can have the possibility to change as they deserve to play at another level but now we can offer them the possibility to play in Europe. Our level is bigger now. I think it can help. The Europa Conference League is a very nice competition but everybody can see the Europa is more important.

“I don’t know if they can change. They will have more motivation but they are very good guys. When I work for myself and my club, I still think for the players. The players have one career, one life and we can’t decide for them. I don’t know what Tony will decide but if they want to leave, it is right they leave.”