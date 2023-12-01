Coaching Styles: How Football Coaches Influence Betting Odds

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Football

Coaching Styles: How Football Coaches Influence Betting Odds

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Dec 1, 2023 at 7:51 AM

Coaching Styles: How Football Coaches Influence Betting Odds

Head coaches have a very deep role in a team’s performance. They do a lot more than stand on the side of the pitch gesticulating at referees and screaming at their players. While their ability to motivate is a big part of their skill set, there are bigger roles that head coaches have.

Those roles play an integral part in betting lines. A coach wants the best chance at winning the game, while a punter wants to be in a position to land the most winning odds in football.

Coaches are the ones who call the shots in what their team does on the pitch. Tactics are something that punters should put into the mix when checking on the latest football betting odds.

The Coaching Role

No two managers have the same tactical principles. The personal style of a head coach is huge. It could be a possession-based approach or a heavy defensive focus. It could be a counter-attacking style or just a bold front-foot high-press approach.

Sometimes it is a blend of some of those things because as the situation within an active match changes, head coaches have to react.

The Betting Influence

It’s worth understanding the nuances and tactics that head coaches roll with. If you have two defensive-minded coaches going head-to-head on a Saturday afternoon, then you naturally want to dial back the line on the Over/Under Goals or Winning Margin.

On the other hand, you may have two attacking teams going at each other where goals could likely flow. It could be a blend of distinct styles squaring off, which sometimes can cancel each other out.

What a head coach does not only with his tactics but with the game-day personnel that he sends out to execute their plans, is telling.

The Game Changers

Starting line-ups are a great way to try to predict and leverage positions from tactical changes. If a manager suddenly includes two holding midfielders in their starting eleven, then that is a clear hint that they are thinking more defensively on the day.

Coaches chop and change their tactics. They have to. Playing an open attacking game against a relegation candidate at home is a far different scenario from playing a title-deciding match out on the road against a high-quality opponent.

Tactics have to be adapted to the scenario and this is important for punters. What has worked in the previous game for a team, which saw them produce a high-quality performance, may not work in their next match.

If those game situations are very different, it can likely lead to a team being overvalued in the match outright.

The Game Status

The importance of a match is also a heavy influencing factor for betting choices. Don’t just take the game at face value from stats research. The stats can’t tell you everything. They won’t reflect what the fixture means.

Maybe the away team just needs to avoid a loss in their final match of the season to win the league title. Perhaps a team has to go out and bank three points to avoid relegation. Those are scenarios which can greatly affect what a head coach does on the day.

On-the-fly Tactics

A head coach may also need to change tactics during a game. Depending on their status in the latter stages of the second half, they will turn to their bench for support. It could be sacrificing an attacking player for a defender to try and hold on to a narrow lead, or vice versa to rescue a point.

The best-laid plans are not set in stone. Things on the day just don’t work, either because of what the opposition is doing or if players just aren’t doing their part of the plan. In-game changes can fly in the face of what the pre-match markets predicted.

Throwing on a super-sub to try and win a match can be a game-changer. Always be prepared to watch the live betting markets for significant changes in tactics and players. There could be windows of opportunity to exploit some market options.

In Summary

Football is a game full of human influences, emotions and decisions, both good and bad. Stats can’t account for everything. Try and get in the head of a team’s head coach and what they may be thinking about when setting up their team for the next fixture. What they say, and what they do, all influence the bets you take.

Tagged:

