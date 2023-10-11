SportzWiki Logo
All

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Given Opportunity To Seal Sensational Transfer To English Club In 2024 By His Saudi Bosses: Report

Sportzwiki Editor

Oct 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo Given Opportunity To Seal Sensational Transfer To English Club In 2024 By His Saudi Bosses: Report

While Cristiano Ronaldo is lighting up the Saudi Pro League in Saudi Arabia, recent media reports state that the Portugal superstar has received offer to make a sensational return to England.

The former Real Madrid star joined Al-Nassr towards the end of the last year after his dramatic exit from Manchester United. The 38-year old penned down a two-and-a-half year deal with the Saudi outfit. He has made a stunning start to the ongoing season in Saudi, scoring ten goals in eight Saudi Pro League appearances. He has also scored his first Asian Champions League strike.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, could reportedly leave Saudi Arabia soon in order to enjoy English and European football once again. According to a report from El Nacional, he has been informed about the possibility of joining Newcastle United in 2024.

Opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Newcastle United:

Newcastle United are currently playing in the UEFA Champions League after securing a top four finish last season. They are looking set to make it to the next round after managing 4 points from a maximum 6 against European giants AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

And with Cristiano Ronaldo looking sharp for Al-Nassr, the club owners are willing to give him an opportunity to join Saudi-owned Newcastle United. The English outfit is owned by the owners of Al-Nassr. While Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not very receptive to the idea as of yet, he is likely to consider it in the coming weeks.

The Portuguese has never shied away from testing himself and the prospect of playing in one of the toughest leagues in the world once again could definitely tempt him. It could also help him remain in the best of form for the upcoming Euros next year as well as the 2026 World Cup. According to recent reports, the former Manchester United talisman is also keen on playing another World Cup in a desperate bid to win the coveted trophy.

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Newcastle United

