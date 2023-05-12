Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a luxury watch worth £92,000 at the launch of a new collection, with the gaudy green design including 26 white diamonds – with his trademark celebration on the reverse. The 38-year-old footballer is no stranger to receiving endorsements, goods, and gifts, and he appeared ecstatic after receiving the personalised watch from Jacob & Co.

As part of his position as an ambassador for the company, Cristiano Ronaldo was photographed at the inauguration of their boutique store in Saudi Arabia, where the iconic striker plays for Al-Nassr. The highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes, now adds another luxury possession to his already lucrative collection, which also includes some supercars.

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts customized watch with iconic celebration engraved on it

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘Siu’ celebration will be featured on the other side of the wristwatch in a new series reflecting the finest moments from his career. The watch has Ronaldo celebrating a goal on the front, with a large football on the top side. The former Real Madrid great’s signature and name are also written vertically in rose gold on the watch.

The watch shows Ronaldo’s signature celebration ‘Siu’ with 26 white diamonds and rose gold accent on the back. The watch Portuguese was wearing is known as the ‘Heart of CR7 Baguette’ and is valued £92,000 ($117,000). This is one of four timepieces in the collection, the most costly of which costs £115,000 ($145,000).

That is known as ‘the Flight of CR7 Baguette,’ and it depicts his memorable and spectacular header against Manchester United for Juventus in a Champions League match in 2013. Jacob & Co announced the line on their Instagram page, along with a slew of photos of Ronaldo wearing them:

“Brand partner and friend Cristiano Ronaldo made an appearance at the Jacob & Co.’s Riyadh boutique inauguration on May 5th. The star striker of the Al Nassr football team was wearing the Jacob & Co. watch that bears his name and carries his image, the Jacob & Co x CR7 Epic X Heart of CR7.”

Jacob & Co founder Jacob Arabo said:

“We are thrilled to open our flagship boutique in KSA and to bring our unique products and designs to the wonderful people of Saudi Arabia. We have always been inspired by the warmth, creativity and innovation of Saudi Arabia and are excited to be entering the Kingdom now and grow to become a part of, and contribute to, the kingdom’s development.

“The Saudi people have a discerning eye for luxury and quality and as we open the doors to our first boutique in Riyadh, we are ready to deliver beyond expectations.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a £175 million-a-year contract with Al-Nassr, is known for his collection of luxury timepieces, which is said to be worth £5 million, in addition to a £18 million fleet of supercars. The ex-Man United striker is known for his pricey taste, which includes a £1.6 million Franck Muller, Van Cleef & Arpels clock with 474 white diamonds and a one-of-a-kind Hublot ‘Masterpiece’ costing at least £800,000.

Meanwhile, at the Qatar World Cup, his partner Georgina was photographed wearing a 40mm Rolex GMT-Master II set in 18k white gold with baguette cut manufactured diamonds, considered to be worth an estimated £400,000. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was also handed an 18K white gold, £630k clock when he initially joined Al-Nassr after being sacked from Manchester United.