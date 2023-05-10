Cristina Buccino, who dated Cristiano Ronaldo in the past, recently made news for her affair with Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez’s Spanish wife, Amelia Llorente, sent a message to the French full-back on social media, accusing him of cheating on her despite having two kids together.

Buccino is an Italian model and Instagram influencer with over three million followers. While little is known about Buccino’s personal and private life, she has had affairs with celebrities such as former Manchester City full-back Alexander Kolarov, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

When Lucas Hernandez’s new girlfriend admitted Cristiano Ronaldo ‘knows how to woo a woman’

Rumours regarding Hernandez’s alleged affair with Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex Buccino have been circulating for some time, according to Italy 24 Press News via BILD. Llorente, on the other hand, had remained silent and backed the Frenchman until Monday afternoon, when she resorted to social media to expose the pair.

Llorente accused Hernandez of cheating on her with Buccino in an Instagram story, tagging the Bayern Munich star and the Italian model. She said:

“You can stop playing both sides now, Lucas Hernandez. I give it to you, Cristina Buccino. Don’t forget that you have two children that you don’t come to see.”

Llorente, who posted the story with her 112k Instagram followers, then deleted every photo of Hernandez from her profile. She levelled the allegations against Hernandez while he was in Milan watching his brother Theo play against Lecce. Buccino is an Italian model with three million Instagram followers.

She posts photographs from her photo assignments as well as exercise videos. Buccino began dating Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016, after meeting the former Real Madrid striker in his native Portugal. The Italian model stated about her first meeting with Ronaldo:

“I arrived at this place and Cristiano Ronaldo was there. We met, noticed, our eyes met, and then he invited me to dinner, like a gentleman. He is a great guy. What I have to say is that Ronaldo is cool. I’ve seen him with my naked eye. When you know a person, however, you discover the rest, and Cristiano is a generous guy and a true gentleman who knows how to woo a woman.”

Cristina Buccino: “I arrived at this place and Cristiano Ronaldo was there.” pic.twitter.com/lgFpjrDVt6 — TheCristianoFan 🇵🇹 (@TheCristianoFan) July 26, 2016

Hernandez has remained on the sidelines since the World Cup began in November. During the first group game against Australia, the French defender damaged his cruciate ligament. He had surgery to correct the problem and was out of commission for about six months.

The Frenchman began mild running on the pitch in the last few days after a successful surgery in November. Although he still has a long way to go in his recovery, Sport1 says that the French defender is making good progress towards full fitness by the end of the season.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo endured yet another frustrating night with Al Nassr, failing to get on the scoresheet in his side’s devastating 1-1 draw at home against Al-Khaleej. The draw all but ended Al Nassr’s title hopes, who allowed Al-Ittihad to open a five-point lead at the top of the table.