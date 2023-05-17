Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, has issued a statement refuting charges that she used ‘witchcraft’ on her son’s partner Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo, 38, and Rodriguez, 29, have been dating since they met in Madrid in 2016. They now reside in Saudi Arabia, where the Portuguese legend joined Al Nassr in January.

There did not appear to be any issues between the Argentine model and his mother, despite recent claims that there were issues boiling between the two. Moreover, a Portuguese publication published absurd charges that Aveiro had resorted to witchcraft to separate the pair. The accusations were made by a Cuban psychic who said Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother never wanted him to be with Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum slams witchcraft accusations

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s relationship has been the subject of allegations that it is in peril, which both have denied. Last month, Spanish and Portuguese media reported that the former Manchester United player was “fed up” with the Spanish model and that the couple was about to split up. Vidente, on the other hand, stated:

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother is doing witchcraft to Georgina. She never wanted him to marry her or have children with Cristiano, because she lost three children. The last time she lost one of the twins that were the boy, and the lady told her: you know what, my son, I don’t want Georgina in my house. She ran out of the house. And, for this reason, Cristiano does not take Georgina to his mother’s house, only to the children.”

Aveiro has now issued a lengthy statement refuting those allegations and has hired attorneys to clear her name. Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum said in the statement released on Instagram:

“I affirm that today, May 16, 2023, I activated my lawyers to clear my good name for my family and for what they represent in my life. A piece of news was published in a well-known Portuguese newspaper (a newspaper that consequently uses and abuses my family’s name to promote itself) this news, false, slanderous and even macabre where it talks about horrible acts that possibly they would have ordered me to do to take away my happiness from one of them my children, this slander is false, malicious and unfounded.

“My good name will never be released in public, I will never allow such an unprofessional source to use my name in vain. I will go to the last consequences not only to protect myself and mine, but also prove that the sources, words and writings uttered until then, were merely perverse and absolutely baseless. Some of my grandchildren already read and listen to people and criticism. And that is why I will not give up until this newspaper proves everything that was written today.”

Meanwhile, Dolores Aveiro, 68, had also denied the rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina had degenerated overnight, labelling the charges “lies” while attending a business opening in her native Madeira. She told reporters covering an event in the island’s capital, Funchal: “It’s all lies. Every couple argues, but what’s been written is a lie.”