Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has denied allegations that the footballer and Georgina Rodriguez are having relationship troubles. Last month, damaging Spanish and Portuguese media stories said the former Manchester United great was “fed up” with the Spanish model and that they were on the verge of parting up.

Dolores Aveiro, 68, dismissed any idea that Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina had soured overnight, calling the accusations “lies” while attending a store opening in her home Madeira. This is the first time that someone from the Real Madrid legend’s family has given an official statement on the rumours.

‘Every couple argues’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother denies break-up rumours, but suggests there are rifts

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, and Georgina, 29, were on the verge of a split last month, according to shocking rumours from Spain and Portugal. One rumour regarding their relationship came from the TV show Socialite, which said Ronaldo was “fed up” with Georgina spending money in a shopping mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, quashing all those rumours, Dolores said reporters present at the store opening in Madeira:

“It’s (rumours of split between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina) all lies. Every couple argues, but what’s been written is a lie.”

Meanwhile, Georgina too had rejected a rift with her superstar boyfriend, saying on social media: “The jealous one invents a rumour, the gossipy one spreads it, and the idiot believes it.” Days later, Cristiano uploaded a sweet photo on Instagram of himself kissing his beautiful model partner while they had a meal, captioning it: “Cheers to love.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s adoring mother has previously paid the superstar and his family a visit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they are now located. She flew to the Middle East in February, just after the father-of-five and Georgina and his children checked out of their rooms at the opulent Four Seasons hotel Kingdom Centre.

They stayed for several weeks after the former Manchester United striker, who left the club following his contentious Piers Morgan interview, agreed to a £173 million-a-year deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr. Georgina talked about her love for Cristiano Ronaldo, whom she met and began dating in June 2016 after he went into a Gucci store in Madrid where she worked, in the newly released second season of her successful Netflix programme ‘I Am Georgina’. She said in a Spanish TV interview:

“Cristiano is marvellous. He’s a wonderful father, a wonderful son, brother, friend and partner, boss and employee because he’s an employee as well. He’s fantastic in every sense of the word. Sometimes we’re at home eating and I look at him and think ‘How lucky I feel to be the one he’s chosen to create this wonderful family’ and I go to bed really happy.”