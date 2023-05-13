Cristiano Ronald was recently declared as the highest-paid athlete in the world according to Forbes. The international publication revealed that the Al Nassr forward apparently pockets $136 million in total income. However, Ronaldo is much more worth than the figure, with his net worth roughly in the range of staggering $500 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s career has placed him on course to smash records and earn more than $1 billion in pay and sponsorships. He is widely recognised as one of the best players of all time. He is an entrepreneur with a fashion business under his moniker, CR7, in addition to playing for Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Breaking down Cristiano Ronaldo’s $500 million net worth

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s richest soccer players, has regularly shattered athletic records for his extraordinary earnings. The 38-year-old left Manchester United in November and joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr in January, increasing his yearly playing wage to an estimated $75 million and creating fresh marketing opportunities in his new home.

Rumours are circulating that he may try to return to Europe this summer, but in the meanwhile, the salary increase has him atop the athlete earnings list for the first time since 2017, and the third time overall, with his $136 million total marking an all-time high for a football player.

Here’s a breakdown of these earnings over the last few years:

Year CR7’s Net Worth 2011 $38 million 2012 $42 million 2013 $50.3 million 2014 $80 million 2015 $79.6 million 2016 $89 million 2017 $93 million 2018 $108 million 2019 $105 million 2020 $120 million 2021 $120 million 2022 $125 million 2023 $136 million

Brand endorsement activities

Apart from playing professional football, Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth has increased dramatically over his career as a result of a slew of endorsement deals and other sponsorships with apparel labels. From sports gear and soft drinks to financial services and video games, he’s placed his brand on it all.

Brands can’t get enough of Ronaldo and his vast fan base—850 million followers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, more than any other athlete on the planet. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, is one of the most recent additions to his sponsor roster, helping to bring his off-field total to an estimated $90 million in the previous year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made huge sums of money through these sponsorships on an annual basis, collecting $110 million in a single year from June 2018 to June 2019. Furthermore, the global superstar has lent his name to a number of self-branded items, including apparel and fragrances, the sales of which have significantly increased his entire net worth.

His internet presence has helped to keep his name in the public spotlight, and he is highly known for his charitable efforts. Ronaldo has raised significant funds for the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, as well as the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

CR7’s net worth through the years

Cristiano Ronaldo’s projected net worth is somewhat more than that of his long-time rival Lionel Messi, despite the fact that the Argentine has secured more expensive contracts in recent years. The lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia should help Ronaldo maintain his lead in the race.

Ronaldo was rated third in Forbes’ 2022 list of the world’s top paid sportsmen, with earnings of $115 million (£93 million), a $5 million decrease from the previous year. While information regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth has occasionally been conflicting over time, following are some rough figures of his wealth estimations.