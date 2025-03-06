The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 FA Cup has produced a quartet of intriguing ties.

Seven Premier League teams remain in the competition, while Preston North End are the only Championship side to reach this stage.

Read on as we look at the quarter-final draw and latest outright betting for the FA Cup, before assessing which teams will progress to the last four.

FA Cup 2024/25 – Quarter-Final Draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 FA Cup is as follows:

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Preston North End vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

The quarter-final ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, March 29.

FA Cup 2024/25 – Outright Betting

It would be fair to say that this season’s FA Cup bears similarities to online bingo, with unpredictability a common feature up to this point.

For the first time in 25 years, only one of the Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’ remains in the competition at the last eight stage.

On that basis, it would be unwise to think that Manchester City are guaranteed to justify their status as the bookmakers’ favourites to lift the trophy.

Seven top flight teams remain in the competition, and they will believe they can emerge victorious. Here are the latest outright odds:

Manchester City – 2/1

Aston Villa – 4/1

Brighton & Hove Albion – 5/1

Fulham – 13/2

Nottingham Forest – 8/1

Bournemouth – 8/1

Crystal Palace – 9/1

Preston North End – 80/1

FA Cup 2024/25 – Quarter-Final Preview

Man City shrugged off the shock of conceding an early goal at home to Plymouth Argyle to ease into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been handed a trip to Bournemouth and they will fancy their chances of making further progress in the competition.

The clubs have already met once this season at the Vitality Stadium, with the Cherries recording a 2-1 victory over City in the Premier League.

That was the first time City have ever been beaten by Bournemouth having won 19 and drawn two of their previous 21 meetings.

The south coast side undoubtedly have the ability to cause problems on their own patch, but City are fancied to book their place in the semi-finals.

Aston Villa also look a good bet to reach the last four after being drawn to face Championship side Preston at Deepdale.

Villa defeated Cardiff City 2-0 in the fifth-round courtesy of two second half goals by Marco Asensio and they should be too strong for North End.

A thumping 3-0 victory over promotion-chasing Burnley fired Preston into the quarter-finals, but facing Villa will be a tougher proposition.

The last three Championship meetings between the two sides finished as draws, but Villa have invested heavily in their squad since winning promotion.

Manager Unai Emery is a renowned cup specialist and it would be a major surprise if he failed to guide Villa into the semi-finals.

Emery has tried to downplay Villa’s hopes of lifting the trophy, but they have nothing to fear from the teams left in the competition.

City are worthy favourites to lift the trophy, yet their inconsistency this season means they are no longer the all-conquering force of old.

Their vulnerabilities will have the other remaining teams in the competition believing they can lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium on May 17.

They include Fulham and Crystal Palace, who have been drawn to face each at Craven Cottage in the quarter-finals.

Fulham knocked out holders Manchester United following a penalty shoot-out at Old Trafford and will be confident about their chances of making further progress.

However, Palace swept past Millwall in the previous round and will be a tough nut to crack given the form they have shown in recent weeks.

With Adam Wharton pulling the strings in the middle of the park, Palace could upset the odds and make it through to the semi-finals for the first time since 2021/22.

Brighton & Hove Albion will also be eyeing further progress after dumping Newcastle United out of the competition in round five.

The Seagulls fully deserved their victory at St James’ Park and will relish the opportunity to tackle Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium.

Forest have ridden their luck to reach the last eight, winning penalty shoot-outs against Exeter City and Ipswich Town in the previous two rounds.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side demolished Brighton 7-0 in the league at the City Ground in February, but they will not find things as easy in their upcoming cup tie.

Home advantage could give Brighton the edge, although it would be no surprise if Forest pulled another rabbit out of the hat and made further progress.