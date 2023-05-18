Arsenal are keen on replacing outgoing Granit Xhaka with West Ham’s highly pursued Declan Rice. Granit Xhaka’s tenure at Arsenal appears to be coming to an end after seven turbulent years in north London. Xhaka, 30, will depart Arsenal at the conclusion of the season, with Bayer Leverkusen among the clubs interested in acquiring the veteran Swiss international.

The Bundesliga club is ready to spend £13 million for Xhaka, who has helped drive Arsenal to a title-chasing position in the Premier League this season. Arsenal are expected to sign a replacement to add the toughness that has evaded them. Declan Rice is their main target, but with a valuation of more than £100 million, it is understood that outgoings would be required to support their ambitious objectives.

Romano claims Arsenal will ‘insist’ on Declan Rice move this summer

Xhaka has been one of Arsenal’s most important players this season, starting all but three Premier League games and making a significant effect. His aggressive, combative personality has calmed down in recent years, and he is much more collected on and off the ball, making him a top-class all-round midfielder.

However, Xhaka’s seven-year stay at Arsenal has not been without incident since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 for over £30 million. As a result, while a tumultuous relationship is coming to an end in the summer, Arsenal have increased their chase of Declan Rice and are ready to begin negotiations with West Ham, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Italian revealed:

“Bayer Leverkusen hope to get Granit Xhaka deal done in June after personal terms agreed on contract valid until 2027. Talks will move to final stages soon. Arsenal will insist on Declan Rice deal, main priority; still waiting on West Ham to decide final price tag.”

As Arsenal prepare for their return to the Champions League, those at the top of the Gunners hierarchy have given manager Mikel Arteta the green light to spend big this summer. The club will be in the European elite for the first time since the 2016-17 season next season. And the Gunners have identified Declan Rice as their top target, with the Hammers reportedly valuing their captain around £90 million.

Arteta wants to significantly bolster his squad in order to compete with the greatest teams in the Champions League. And Declan Rice has been named as one player who might help Arsenal’s fortunes turn around. As Rice is the Gunners’ top priority ahead of the forthcoming summer transfer window, Arteta is willing to pay a club record cost to secure his services.

Arsenal’s existing transfer record is £72 million for Nicolas Pepe, thus the reported fee for Rice represents a massive £18 million rise. However, the Gunners are reticent to match West Ham’s £100 million value for the England international, but are willing to offer Rice up to £300,000 per week if he agrees a deal at the Emirates.

If a move goes through, Declan Rice would join Three Lions teammate Bukayo Saka at the top of Arsenal’s earnings, who is on the cusp of signing a lucrative extension with the Gunners. Arteta has had a lot of success buying Premier League-proven players this season, including Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko. But Declan Rice is not the only target for the Gunners as Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is also on Arteta’s wishlist.