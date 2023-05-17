The summer transfer window is approaching, and this could be the one which will be dominated by free agents like Lionel Messi and Roberto Firmino rather than big-money moves. Several key players are likely to become free agents at the end of the season, with top clubs in line to pounce on the opportunity to acquire their services for absolutely nothing.

Football players become free agents when their contract ends or is cancelled prematurely. Financial factors such as better contracts or greater compensation might also play an impact. Conflicts with club management, little playing time, or a lack of advancement may cause players to consider free agency in search of better career opportunities.

Here are the 5 biggest players who will be free agents by the end of the season including the World Cup winner and Ballon d’Or contenders Lionel Messi.

1. Lionel Messi

Despite a strong season, Lionel Messi remains a polarising figure among Paris Saint-Germain supporters. Messi’s transfer to PSG is viewed as a failure for a variety of reasons.

To begin with, they have yet to fulfil their primary goal of winning the Champions League since signing Lionel Messi on a lucrative contract extension in 2021. It also prevented PSG from bringing in younger players and investing for the future. Incorporating a veteran like Messi into the team has its drawbacks.

As things stand, it does not appear like PSG will give Lionel Messi a new deal, and he is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of this season. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has acknowledged that negotiations to sign Lionel Messi once he left PSG are underway.

Speaking after the Catalans won La Liga at the weekend, he said:

“We will do everything we can to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona. We want Leo — we will not offer crazy figures for that or any other deal. We’ll try to make things work with viability plan, waiting for the approval. Where would Leo play? Up to Xavi, it’s never an issue with the best player in the world. I have spoken to Messi, we’ve recovered the relationship. It was very nice.”

2. Sergio Ramos

Another player who part of that blockbuster 2021 summer spree by PSG when they brought in Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum alongside Sergio Ramos. However, the Spaniard could be following in the footsteps of Messi, who too will be leaving the Parisians at the end of the season as a free agent.

Sergio Ramos’ PSG contract expires on June 30, 2023 and he has not yet committed to a new contract. He was supposed to be an important component of PSG’s defence upon his arrival, but injuries have been the highlight of his PSG stay since then.

With the club looking to revamp the squad and also trying to bring down the average age, it is no surprise that only two players from that bumper 2021 summer window will remain at PSG, with Wijnaldum already loaned out to Roma and not expected to re-join, and Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos gone too.

3. Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan is closing in on his fifth Premier League title with Manchester City, and also a summer exit. A highly decorated player at City, Gundogan, who could finish the season with a treble of medals in Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup, could find himself in the pool of free agents.

Although Pep Guardiola has made his feelings clear that he wants ‘Gundo’ to put stay at the club, the City hierarchy might just let go the 32-year-old as they eye a marquee signing in the midfield after missing out on Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid. Declan Rice is though to be on top of the Premier League champions’ wishlist.

Gundogan has been an important player for City since his arrival in 2016.Clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal, are interested in Gundogan. Barcelona are trying to bolster their midfield, and they are apparently prepared to offer Gundogan a two-year contract if he becomes a free agent this summer. However, the Catalans’ plans to bring back Lionel Messi could see Arsenal overtake them in the Gundogan race.

4. Roberto Firmino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the current season. The Brazilian striker is a fan favourite at Anfield and has been instrumental in the Reds’ recent success under Klopp.

However, with the arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in back-to-back transfer windows this season, it was almost certain that Firmino’s time at Anfield in over. The Brazil veteran himself understood the same and stepped back from entering into extension talks despite Klopp’s insistence. He is another player alongside Lionel Messi and Ilkay Gundogan linked with a move to Barcelona.

5. Milan Skriniar

Since the beginning of the year, Milan Skriniar’s future has been the subject of much debate. While Inter direly wanted to extend his stay, the club’s financial books couldn’t allow them. Moreover, fans are more angered over the Nerazzurri’s decision to let their star defender leave for free in the summer, when PSG were at their doorsteps with a €15 million offer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport,Inter refused the offer since it didn’t meet their evaluation of €20 million. When questioned by futbolsfz in January whether he had signed a deal with PSG, the Slovakia international replied:

“Yes, that’s right, but I can’t say more about it at the moment.”

Skriniar’s contract with Inter Milan expires this summer, making him a free agent. He did not sign a new contract, and he is expected to leave the Nerazzurri as a free agent this summer. Moreover, multiple reports have confirmed that he has already penned a pre-agreement to join the Parisians. During his stint with the Italian giants, he won one Serie A title, one Coppa Italia, and one Supercoppa Italiana.