Being a partner of a global superstar such as Cristiano Ronaldo, comes at a price. And it literally does. Georgina Rodriguez, who saw her career drastically change once the Al Nassr forward entered into her life. Before Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina was saleswoman at a Gucci store in Madrid, where the two actually met.

Now, Georgina is more so know for being the girlfriend of ‘Mr. Champions League’, Cristiano Ronaldo. The two have been in a relationship since 2016, and Georgina has done her duties and flaunted the charisma of being the partner of the world’ highest-paid athlete. And while she has an exquisite taste of clothes and jewellery, the Spanish model unsurprisingly also dons a premium perfume.

Know the price of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend’s premium perfume

Over the years, the Spanish influencer, model, and media personality has gained popularity for her work, body, clothes, and general lifestyle. She even recently hired an international teacher to learn ‘twerking’, sharing a video clip from her first class. She maintains it all with the greatest brands and products, and her taste in scents is no exception.

Georgina Rodriguez, according to the American women’s fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, wears Ambassador de Gisada perfume. The scent, which was released in 2021, is one of the most luxury fragrances on the market. A bottle of 100 cc costs roughly $2,200 in Mexico or €120 in Europe. It is also available in a 50 ml bottle for €90.

The fruity top notes of Ambassador de Gisada are violet, blueberry, mandarin, and pink pepper. It is blended with flowery heart notes of jasmine, orange jasmine, freesia, and cashmere wood. With the use of Vetiver, an unusual Latin herb, the perfume’s base notes create a Latin touch. Vanilla, sandalwood, and musk are also present in the base notes.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time partner recently shocked her followers when she became an ambassador for Saudi perfume brand LaVerne. When the Portuguese footballer relocated to Riyadh with his family after signing for Al-Nasr earlier this year, he was expected to earn hundreds of millions of dollars not just from his pay as a player, but also from brand partnerships and sponsorship.

With Georgiana’s recent appearance in an advertisement for the Saudi perfume brand LaVerne, the first of many prospective brand partnerships has arrived. The star of Netflix documentary ‘I am Georgina’ says in the campaign advertisement for the label’s new scent, Blue Laverne, that the new fragrance offers her the tranquilly to feel empowered and strong. Rodriguez like the Blue Laverne smell, which she calls is strong and forceful.

Georgina Rodriguez was picked to represent this company given her massive fanbase. She is not only the long-term girlfriend of worldwide football hero Cristiano Ronaldo, but she has also been working as an influencer for a long time, accumulating a following of about 48 million people on Instagram.