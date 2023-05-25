Kylian Mbappe will reportedly inform Paris Saint-Germain executives before the start of the next season that he has no intentions of continuing at the club by extending his contract. According to reports, Kylian Mbappe, whose current PSG contract expires in the summer of 2024, is not interested in signing a one-year extension in the deal.

Prior to the 2022–23 season, the PSG forward signed a three-year contract, although L’Equipe claims it was actually a two-year agreement with an option for an additional season. At the conclusion of the current season, Kylian Mbappe will have completed the first 12 months of his contract, and PSG will once again have to decide whether to try to extend his contract or sell him to prevent losing him for free the following summer.

Kylian Mbappe bracing to leave PSG in a huge boost to Real Madrid’s pursuit of the striker

Real Madrid made a sizable offer of £154 million in the summer of 2021 for Kylian Mbappe in an effort to entice him away from Paris. However, the offer was turned down by his current employers. However, given that the 24-year-old intends to finish out his current contract at the Parc des Princes, Los Blancos could be able to sign the French superstar for nothing next summer.

The player himself does not share PSG’s confidence that Mbappe will remain at the club through 2025, according to L’Equipe. The French publication claims that Mbappe, who notched a hat-trick in the World Cup final in December, has little desire to start the extension.

Kylian Mbappe has been in excellent form for PSG this season, scoring 40 goals in 41 games. However, the striker thinks he would perform better as a player of a new project, according to the Spanish daily SPORT. The player is unhappy with PSG’s sports strategy and is seeking a change of pace and will announce his intention to leave the French capital at the end of the season.

As a result of his new contract, Mbappe and his representatives believe they have fulfilled their obligations since he stayed with PSG during the World Cup. And because a January move is highly unlikely, he will get ready to leave his current employers as soon as the season is over.

After assisting his France in winning the 2018 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe once again led his nation’s offense in Qatar last year. He scored eight goals, which helped him finish as FIFA World Cup 2022’s leading scorer. His goals, though, were unable to propel France to yet another victory.

Mbappe’s transfer to Real Madrid was highly rumoured to happen two summers ago. But in May, he shocked the football world by signing a new, lucrative deal at Parc des Princes, reportedly for an astounding £1 million per week. In order to activate the additional year in his PSG contract, the former Monaco attacker has until July 31.

If not, he might complete his contract until 2024 and then depart without fetching PSG any money. Then, PSG finds itself in a perilous situation where – shockingly – selling their most precious asset may be the best course of action rather than him going for nothing.