Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a happy as well as a glamorous relationship for a long time now. They have five children together, two of whom are Rodriguez’s biological children. Since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, the couple have been residing in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Georgina Rodriguez recently left the lid open on facts about her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair met in 2016 when the Portuguese superstar used to play for Real Madrid. The couple first met at a Gucci store in Madrid where Georgina worked, and ever since then, it has been a smooth sailing for them.

Georgina describes first date with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina, who had her documentary released on Netflix named ‘I am Georgina’ earlier this year, opened up on her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo in it. After bumping into each other at the Gucci store, the former Manchester United striker was apparently tempted by the beautiful brunette.

Revealing some details on their first timeout together, Georgina recalls how her stomach was full yet she agreed to go out on a dinner date with the Champions League all-time topscorer, only two hours after she had eaten already. She claims she was acting ‘like a baby’, as she couldn’t contain her excitement. She tells in the documentary:

“The most super special moment was on a Saturday. I was dying to see him and be with him, but I didn’t want to write to him. He wrote to me after the game and, of course, I didn’t tell him that I had everything ready, I told him that I was sitting at home and that I was already going to sleep.

“He said to me: ‘do you want to have dinner?’ and I said: ‘Okay’. I had already eaten two hours before, but I went back to dinner like a lady.. He picked me up at home. We got to his place. I had his puree, his vegetables, his chicken, and I prayed like every lady.”

In October of 2021, the couple shared baby scans, announced the gender, and a slew of happy captions as they prepared to welcome a boy and a girl. However, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced the death of one of their newborn twins, their baby boy, in a heartbreaking Instagram post in the April of 2022.

Meanwhile, the assertion that the football star and Georgina Rodriguez had strained relationships has been refuted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother. Spanish and Portuguese media reports last month claimed the former Real Madrid and Juventus star was “fed up” with the Spanish model and that they could be nearly separating.