Liverpool will return to Southeast Asia this summer as part of the club’s pre-season training, in a schedule motivated by commercial reasons as well. While many of Europe’s biggest clubs are making their way to the United States, the Reds will travel to Singapore to face Bayern Munich for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy, as well as Leicester City as part of the Singapore Festival of Football.

The Trophy, for which Liverpool’s front-of-shirt sponsor Standard Chartered is the title sponsor, will see the Reds play the Foxes at the National Stadium on Sunday, July 30, before a game against Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich three days later at the same venue, where they faced Crystal Palace last summer.

Liverpool carefully plan pre-season in build up to new season after a underwhelming current campaign

With big changes expected in the summer, Liverpool are accordingly planning out their pre-season. Many new players, especially midfielders are tipped to be added to Jurgen Klopp’s roster, and many old faces in James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino are already looking for new clubs. Speaking of this year’s pre-season, Klopp said last month:

“It was never a perfect pre-season (last year) but that is not the (only) reason for our season now because we had similar pre-seasons before. But this year must be different. So now we already have four or five weeks without international football. Usually you play all the time. But it’s different and we have to step up.

“We have to prepare that in the pre-season and that’s why I want them back together as quick as possible, respecting the necessity of holidays. I know that and I respect that and I want them to go on holiday for as long as possible but for this year we have to make sure we are together as soon as possible and can go from there.”

Pre-season tours have become increasingly vital sources of revenue for elite teams, and with the coronavirus pandemic ending the summers of 2020 and 2021, Liverpool will have lost out on the £10 million-plus that comes with participating in summer tours. The Reds made their first overseas tour since COVID-19 last summer, which is estimated to have generated between £10m and £12m in revenue for the club.

However, with the World Cup set to take place in the United States in 2026, and the lucrative opportunities that will present themselves with such an engaged market where Liverpool already has a hold, it is highly likely that the Reds will head stateside in the coming season. Two summers without pre-season tours and the cash that comes with them were detrimental to every team, particularly Liverpool, which has commercial responsibilities to partners as part of its expensive partnerships.

Another short trip to Southeast Asia this year means the Merseysiders can continue to satisfy some of their key sponsors, as well as Jurgen Klopp’s preference for a trip to Asia towards the conclusion of pre-season rather than the beginning. The tour also saves travelling time to other cities and venues, allowing the Reds to stay in Singapore for the length of their trip. Ben Latty, Liverpool’s commercial director said in a club statement

“Pre-season is hugely important to us for a number of reasons, it’s a chance for fans who may never get the opportunity to come to Anfield to see their idols, and for the team to prepare for the season ahead. In Singapore, almost a fifth of the population identify as Liverpool FC fans, which is amazing, and we can’t wait to meet them again.

“Singapore is an easily accessible travel hub for LFC fans across the region to reach. It is also strategically important for a number of our partners, including our principal partner Standard Chartered Bank, who we were delighted to renew our relationship with for a further four years when we visited Singapore last year.”