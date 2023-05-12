Manchester United vs Wolves: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue:

Manchester United will be only hoping that they do not witness another David de Gea blunder, which causes them dear. The Spaniard’s fourth error of he season leading to a goal against West Ham saw United drop all points with a 1-0 defeat at the London Stadium. While the charity helped the Hammers in moving towards Premier League safety, it cost United valuable three points in their race to finish top four.

Moreover, with just one win in their last four league games, United have helped Liverpool close the gap on them to just one point in the fifth, although the Reds have still played a game more. Erik ten Hag’s side have seriously dropped their form since the Carabao Cup triumph, with injuries to key defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane proving to be too much to handle for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers return on the road on Saturday afternoon to face United at Old Trafford, having secured their place in the Premier League for the next season. Last Saturday, Julen Lopetegui’s team ensured their survival with a 1-0 win over West Midlands rivals Aston Villa, while the Red Devils were defeated by the same scoreline at West Ham United.

With his side sitting a comfortable 10 points adrift of the drop zone with three games to go, Lopetegui still won’t let his players have a breather and demand as good as an end to their season. Wolves have just two away wins this season, and with two more games on the road this season, the ex-Real Madrid and Sevilla coach will want his team to come away with as many points as they can.

Manchester United vs Wolves: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue

Manchester United vs Tottenham – Date, Timing, Venue

Manchester United will host Wolves at Old Trafford on May 13, with the kick-off set for 7:30 pm [IST].

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 13 May 2023 Manchester United vs Wolves 7:30 PM Old Trafford Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Squads Manchester United: David de Gea, Jack Butland, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Marcel Sabitzer, Christian Eriksen, Brandon Williams Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Antony, Facundo Pellistri, Wout Weghorst, Anthony Martial

Predicted Line-up:

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jose Sa, Matija Sarkic, Jonny Castro, Nathan Collins, Willy Boly, Toti Gomes, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Connor Ronan, Mathues Nunes, Luke Cundle, Chem Campbell, Adama Traore, Goncalo Guedes, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Mathues Cunha

Predicted line-up:

Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Toti; Nunes, Neves, Lemina, Neto; Hee-Chan, Cunha

Manchester United vs Wolves – Where to watch, Livestreaming

The game will be televised live on television in India on the StarSports network’s StarSports Select HD and SD channels. The fixture can be seen live on the DisneyPlus Hotstar app.