Mason Mount would prefer a move to Manchester United if Chelsea were to sell him this summer, according to transfer expert David Ornstein. At the conclusion of the current season, Mason Mount, 24, will have only one year left on his current contract and is currently embroiled in a standoff with the Blues over an extension.

In recent weeks, the English midfielder has been linked to teams like Arsenal and Liverpool, who are reportedly keeping an eye on Mount’s status in preparation for the forthcoming transfer window. However, despite interest from the Emirates and Anfield for weeks, Man United have now jumped in the race, and are even leading it.

Talks expected between Chelsea and United for Mason Mount in coming weeks

Mason Mount was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, who are in the market for midfielders. Arsenal then joined the race after it has been confirmed that Granit Xhaka will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the season. However, the option that seems to appeal to Mount the most for now, though, is joining forces with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ornstein, writing in his column for The Athletic reports that Mount is ‘leaning towards’ moving to United rather than to Arsenal or Liverpool. Prior to the 2023–24 season, all three teams are anticipated to be looking to bolster their midfields. However, United is anticipated to soon begin negotiations with Chelsea on a move for Mount.

The report further states that no agreements have yet been reached and that reaching a conclusion may not be easy. United’s summer spending plans are unclear due to the current takeover crisis at Old Trafford, and Ten Hag has made acquiring a top No. 9 his primary objective for the forthcoming transfer window. Ornstein explains in his column:

“Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is leaning towards a move to Manchester United and talks are expected between the two clubs in due course.

“Other clubs interested in the 24-year-old are aware of his preference. Mount’s future at Chelsea remains uncertain, with the England international’s contract due to expire at the end of next season.

“A number of hurdles still must be cleared — the clubs would need to find an agreement. United are also prioritising the signing of a striker and there remains a lack of clarity over their ownership.”

Mauricio Pochettino, who will take over as Chelsea’s head coach in the next year, likes Mount and wants the Blues academy product on his team for the upcoming campaign. However, if a deal cannot be made in contract negotiations, the Argentine may have to prepare for life without Mount.

Since making his first-team debut in 2017, Mason Mount, a Chelsea academy product, has made 195 appearances for the Blues and has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists. Between 2017 and 2019, he played two seasons on loan at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County before becoming a regular in Lampard’s first stint at Chelsea.

It is uncertain if Mount will play for Chelsea in their last game of the season, the home game against Newcastle United on Sunday, after he suffered with a pelvic injury towards the back end of this season. If not, it is quite possible that the Champions League winner has played his last game at the Stamford Bridge before seeking out a new challenge in the summer.