Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Erling Haaland was removed from his box at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday while his son played for Manchester City against Real Madrid in the first leg of the competition’s semifinal. A former City player, Alf-Inge was seen making fun of the Spanish side’s fans and making offensive gestures.

The 50-year-old was smiling and holding his ears up as he made his way out of the box. In response to the incident, he claimed that his celebrations upset the home fans after Kevin De Bruyne’s long-range goal tied the score in the capital of Spain for City. While his son, Erling Haaland was kept quiet throughout the game, it seems the frustrations took over Alf-Inge.

Fans react as Erling Haaland’s dad is escorted from his box at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid fans haven’t taken the actions of Erling Haaland’s dad kindly, slamming the City legend on Twitter. Alfie, however, has refuted those assertions and stated that he was only celebrating Kevin De Bruyne’s goal. Sharing a Sky Sports video of the incident, the former midfielder stated:

“Ok. RM [Real Madrid] was not happy we were celebrating KDB goal. Other than than that we had to move because RM fans not happy with 1-1.”

Alfie Haaland was escorted out of a corporate box at the Santiago Bernabéu this evening after ‘insulting’ and ‘throwing food’ at Real Madrid supporters. [via @inakiangulo]pic.twitter.com/4cAQA7v2yK — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 9, 2023

Going into the second leg, the tie is still very much balanced, but City knows that a repeat of the score from their last meeting at the Etihad Stadium will be sufficient. De Bruyne was one among four scorers for the hosts on that occasion, but Madrid scored three times of its own before finishing the comeback in Spain.

Despite City dominating the first 45 minutes at the Bernabeu, Vinicius Junior scored the opening goal for the guests with a fantastic strike. When Real made the decision to take control of the game, Kevin De Bruyne showed up at the other end and scored an equally stunning goal to tie the game.

A tenacious Real Madrid defence prevented Erling Haaland from scoring, despite City having the majority of possession in typical Pep Guardiola manner but only matching the defending champions in terms of goals. The two clubs will square off once more the following Wednesday in Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Los Blancos fans enjoyed Erling Haaland’s performance. Some even claimed that the Manchester City striker’s father was more disruptive than his son on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu. The top tweets are as follows:

🚨 Haaland’s father threw peanuts at Real Madrid fans. @ellarguero pic.twitter.com/mLRtBOSWcu — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 9, 2023

❗Alf-Inge Haaland with offensive gestures to fans, before he was escorted out. pic.twitter.com/vdqAjQCBMo — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 9, 2023

Maybe roy keane was a good man — ✨ (@konitrooss) May 9, 2023

Caused more troubles than his son — Keyner (@Keyneer7) May 9, 2023

The bloke thinks he’s invisible to the world these days. He’s a regular fan and should be thrown a banning order. — Sean Armstrong 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@sfcseano) May 9, 2023

Did someone tell him that his son is not welcome at the Bernabéu and he didn't like it or what?😂😂 — 💫صفاء✨ (@CallMeSafoea) May 9, 2023

keep that thug and his son far away from the bernabeu — 𝗞𝗔𝗘𝗡 ⃢ (@Mandrakelly) May 9, 2023