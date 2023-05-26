Cristiano Ronaldo exploded in the interview with Piers Morgan last December, which saw him leave Europe and join Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr in a record breaking deal. The controversial British TV host asked Ronaldo, who also happens to be his close friend a number questions ranging from the 38-year-old’s personal to professional life.

One such question was put forward by Morgan, which Cristiano Ronaldo indeed answered in a blended manner. Asked about his career’s greatest goal he scored, Ronaldo had claimed that his most memorable strike was still not any better than having sex with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

‘Not when compared with my Geo’ – Cristiano Ronaldo rates his his best goal below romance with partner

In the interview with Piers Morgan that was shown in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked to select the finest goal he had ever scored. The Portuguese chose his bicycle kick which he netted in the 2018 UEFA Champions League match against Juventus, in Turin.

Ronaldo scored twice as the Spanish powerhouses defeated Juventus 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal. A then 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo rose almost unnaturally high before acrobatically firing the ball into the corner of the net with an amazing bicycle kick.

The Juventus fans stood to praise the player who put an end to their Champions League campaign for this season a few seconds after the ball found the back of the net. Speaking with Morgan about *that* goal, Ronaldo told him during the interview:

“I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals, but I hadn’t done this. I thought, ‘Finally I had scored a bicycle (kick), the beautiful jumping.’ The way I jumped against (Gianluigi) Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League quarterfinal. It was a beautiful goal.”

However, Cristiano Ronaldo refuted Morgan’s question about if scoring the goal felt better than having sex. The ex-Man United forward cheekily replied:

“No, not (when compared) with my Geo (Georgina Rodriguez), no!”

Thanks to that thunderous strike from Ronaldo, Real Madrid won the match 3-0 and the tie 4-3 enroute to their third straight Champions League title. While Juventus suffered against the Real Madrid legend on a numerous occasions, there was some joy for them as the man who had wrecked havoc against them joined them in the summer of 2018.

Meanwhile, despite all the rumours of tensions between them, Ronaldo and Georgina are leading a pretty much romantic life in the middle-east. The two even quashed the rumours as well as the reports of a rift between them through romantic Instagram posts for each other. To further cement the couple’s status, Ronaldo’s mother too denied in a statement that things are not goof between her son and his partner.