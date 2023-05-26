Three Premier League footballers, namely Chelsea duo Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, and ex-Blues’ academy star Billy Gilmour were stalked and tormented by a social media influencer who went by the name “Devil Baby,” a court has heard. Orla Melissa Sloan, 21, is accused of repeatedly contacting Chelsea players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, and their ex-teammate Billy Gilmour.

In addition to sending them many SMS, WhatsApp messages, and Instagram photos, Sloan, who is accused of pursuing the footballers using many phone numbers and social media identities, is said to have briefly dated Mount, 24. And even though she and Gilmour, who joined Brighton last summer didn’t have sex, she is said to have made up the fact that she was pregnant with the youngster’s kid.

Shocking chats revealed of ‘Devil Baby’ aka Orla Melissa Sloan to Chelsea players

Sloan stood in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and entered a plea of guilty to harassing Chilwell, stalking Mount, and causing “serious alarm or distress” to Gilmour. All accusations concern the time frame between June and October of the previous year. Sloan sent a series of texts to the celebrities after their one-off tryst last year, according to evidence presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

She wrote to Chelsea star Mount:

“You must apologise or you will unlock a new character – Devil Baby.”

Prosecutor Jason Seetal said that Mount was contacted by a total of 21 different numbers and received messages that included collages of images of the player with other women.

Mr. Seetal said that Mr. Mount was contacted by a total of 21 different numbers and received messages that included collages of images of the player with other women. A screenshot displayed an Apple account purchasing a new number for £12.99 with the following text:

“I’m not buying food anymore so I can get more numbers. I will be faster than you.”

The model listed a number of names of women she claimed to have “found out about” in another text. She said in a scary manner”

“I found out about Bethany, Esme, and more – I will find out everything.”

Sloan also barraged Chilwell, 26, with messages, and collages of him with other women started to show up on the Devil Baby account. There were references in the photo captions to “going through abortions” and “being blocked after a few months.” Sloan sent eight additional texts in response to his request for her to leave him alone, the court was informed.

Sloan started her harassment campaign when Chilwell asked her to a party at his place after they had spoken on Instagram. After they met at the party, she slept with Mount once, and they talked “sporadically” for around six months before he broke it off. The Chelsea midfielder described how, after he blocked her, he was scared she might appear at the Chelsea training facility.

In his statement, Mount said:

“Miss Sloane knows roughly where I live and where I train. I’m worried as if she is unable to contact me she might turn up at my training centre.”

Gilmour explained to the court how the stalking persisted even after he moved from Chelsea to Brighton in September 2022 for a fee of £9 million. After he voiced his worries about Sloan to his new club, safety precautions were put in place. In order to prevent her from contacting them, Gilmour was also obliged to erase all of his friends and relatives from Instagram. The 21-year-old said;

“I have not been able to sleep and have had to take sleeping tablets. It’s had a negative effect on my performance and professional life. Being in a new town where I don’t have my friends or family, it’s really upsetting.”

The court was informed that Gilmour had originally messaged Sloan before informing her he did not want to keep in touch with her and did not have a romantic relationship with her. However, she made claims that she was pregnant that were deemed “completely fictitious” in court. The ex-Chelsea academy product added:

“I don’t know who I can trust anymore. Some of the information would only have been known by people close to me.”

Orla also confessed harassing Chilwell between October 20 and October 29 of 2022 and stalking Mount between June 19 and October 28 of last year. District Judge Neeta Minhas informed her that the most serious offence, against Mr. Gilmour, had passed the threshold for detention and postponed sentencing until June 20 while reports were being produced. She was given unconditional bail.