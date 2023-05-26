The list of top-10 most valuable football players including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior has been altered, after Arsenal offered a bumper contract to their starlet Bukayo Saka. On Tuesday, Saka signed new contract that would keep him at Arsenal until 2027. The 21-year-old is expected to become one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

After The Athletic’s David Ornstein disclosed Saka would make over £15 million year from incentives and other perks, his pay is anticipated to swell more than quadruple. According to the most recent data, Bukayo Saka’s transfer value has increased by an astounding 582% in only a little over three years. And as a result, the top-10 most valuable footballer players’ rankings have been altered.

Top-10 most valuable footballer players ranked after Saka’s entry in the list

The top two players on the list, Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, are each valued an incredible €250 million. Vinicius Junior’s worth has increased significantly as a result of winning the La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey since the start of the 21/22 season, while also scoring 45 goals and providing 41 assists so far.

Before Kylian Mbappe made a last-minute U-turn and decided to sign a new contract to remain at PSG, Real Madrid appeared to have struck the deal of a lifetime by signing him on a free transfer from the French club. The 23-year-old sits atop the top-10 most valuable football players list alongside Vinicius, also valued at €250 million, and is on the fast track to becoming the finest player in the world.

He has already won almost all of the prizes available, with the exception of the Champions League, and he plans to remedy this shortly to bring European glory to the French capital.

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, the third and fourth occupants of the top-10 most valuable football players, each having a worth of €200 million. Manchester City paid an initial sum of about €63 million to capture the services of the most sought-after striker in the world, but it is expected that further agent and signing fees would push the total cost of the transaction far over €115 million.

A footballer so talented that Birmingham City retired his number when he left, Borussia Dortmund sensation Bellingham, who is only 19 years old, is tearing the Bundesliga apart. He has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists since the start of the season, and is already close to leading the club to their first Bundesliga title since 2012 this season as they lead the table by two points over Bayern Munich with one game to go.

Bukayo Saka ranks at fifth in the top-10 most valuable football players. He is now valued at €150 million, a startling increase of €127 million in just three seasons, and cracking into CIES’s top-10 most valuable footballer players list.

Pedri Gonzalez and Pablo Gavi of Barcelona, who are both valued €150 million, are ranked sixth and seventh on the list. Already Golden Boy winners in consecutive years, Pedri and Gavi have been Barcelona’s two bright spots throughout a disappointing period for the club overall.

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid, Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich, and Foden of Manchester City round out the top-10 most valuable football players, all with valuations of €150 million. The Brazilian is already a European and World champion with Real Madrid, and has been a revelation alongside Vinicius.

Jama Musiala was arguably the best parting gift to Bayern Munich by their ex coach Hansi Flick. The German gave the teenager his full debut at Bayern in 2020, and the midfielder has never looked back. He has already racked up over 100 appearances for the Bavarians, won the Champions League, and accumulated a staggering 15 goals and 16 assists this season.

With 169 appearances for City and 45 goals and 33 assists, Foden already has a larger prize collection than most players have at the end of their careers. The Man City star, who is valued at €150 million in the list of top-10 most valuable football players is on the verge of reaching new heights with the English club, as they chase a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season.

The complete list of top-10 most valuable football players: