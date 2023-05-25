Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his stunning long ranger for Al Nassr against Al Shabab by performing a Sujud bow before launching into his signature Siiuuu celebration during his side’s comeback victory. Ronaldo scored the winner for Al Nassr as the Riyadh based club rallied from two goals down to win 3-2 and keep the title race alive as Al Ittihad lead the Saudi Pro League by three points with two games to go.

Al Nassr’s quest for the domestic championship would have been all but over had they lost since the current leaders Al Ittihad narrowly defeated bottom placed Al Batin 1-0. And loss appeared certain as Cristian Guanca’s brace put third-placed Al Shabab up 2-0 after 40 minutes at home against Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo delights fans with his Sujud celebration

Al Nassr’s Talisca cut the lead in half just before halftime, as Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the team responded almost immediately. Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s close-range goal, after left unmarked in the penalty box six minutes after the interval gave Al Nassr the equalizer.

Then, just before the hour mark, Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years when he left two Al Shabab defenders in his wake before curling the ball home from the edge of the box to score his 14th goal since moving to the Middle East following the World Cup.

The home crowd erupted in raucous celebrations, which were made even more exuberant by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sujud. A Sujud is a low bow or prostration made to Allah while facing the qiblah (the direction of the Kabba in Mecca). After that, the 38-year-old celebrated Siiuuu style as is his usual.

With two league games left, the win puts Al Nassr just three points behind Al Ittihad. However, the table toppers will have the opportunity to win their seventh Saudi Pro League championship if Al Nassr slips up at Ettifaq on Saturday. But fans were mesmerized by Ronaldo’s celebrations, which also drew a flurry of reactions on Twitter as follows:

Cristiano Ronaldo to Islam here we go https://t.co/MtqKgcdMiE — Yad Checxz (@YadChecxz) May 24, 2023

😂 May Allah decide to guide you https://t.co/ZJTEYUxQFH — Tabreez• (@Ahhmard) May 23, 2023

Allah guide him to Islam https://t.co/AKMLYpW1Se — Muhammad Abdullah (@muhammada_07) May 23, 2023

Forever and always the best ever https://t.co/dgf1mp3cgF — 70 (@zonee29) May 23, 2023

this been one of my dreams since i was a kid😭 ya allah guide him https://t.co/IDCCS4Bc51 pic.twitter.com/8Pg7DSAHyN — Mo (@lavishh_7) May 23, 2023

Nahh,i thought it was just mutual respect,ma boi actually seems in that direction May Allah guide him.. https://t.co/Y1WoGmqrYy — Shadab Hussain (@romantic_nomad) May 24, 2023

Saudi having a positive influence on him. Let’s hope he reverts. https://t.co/Dswqgt8Ml7 — Bombur. (@bomburslife) May 24, 2023

Mal Almighty Allah bless him with Eemaan ❤🥺. https://t.co/HSSgyxFdna — سیف 🍁 (@Saful_akbar) May 24, 2023

We are all brothers… https://t.co/tKvGDEmcW5 — Juwon Oladokun (@Ju1ladz) May 24, 2023