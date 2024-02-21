Tottenham Hotspur, led by Conte, are actively pursuing success across three different competitions

With around four months of the 2022/23 season remaining, Tottenham Hotspur are still chasing success on three fronts.

Antonio Conte’s team remain in the running for a top four finish in the Premier League and have progressed to the last-16 in the Champions League.

With an FA Cup fifth round tie also on the agenda, the club have plenty to look forward to between now and the end of the campaign.

Given the hectic nature of the upcoming schedule, it was no surprise to see several members of the squad recently enjoy some NFL-themed downtime.

The players took part in a light-hearted NFL Teammates Challenge ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The fun session clearly paid dividends for Tottenham if their recent performance against reigning champions Manchester City was anything to go by.

Harry Kane’s 15th-minute goal boosted Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the top four and put a major dent in City’s title hopes.

The result left Tottenham fifth in the table, one point behind Newcastle United having played a game more than the north-east side.

The two teams play each other during April and that could be the key game in determining who plays in next season’s Champions League.

Tottenham’s other standout games during the rest of the league season are against Chelsea (H), Manchester United (H) and Liverpool (A).

While Newcastle’s emergence as a top four rival has complicated matters, Tottenham look a good bet to overhaul haul them before the season ends.

Qualifying for the Champions League is undoubtedly vital for the club, although the fans may well prefer seeing them team win silverware this season.

Tottenham have progressed to the knockout stage in the Champions League and a last-16 tie against AC Milan gives them a good chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

However, things would inevitably get tougher thereafter, and it is difficult to imagine Conte’s side making it all the way to the final.

On that basis, the FA Cup offers Tottenham the best chance of getting their hands on a major trophy for the first time since 2008.

Several big clubs have already fallen by the wayside including Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, potentially opening the door for Tottenham to upset the odds.

Manchester City and Manchester United remain in the competition and both clubs have been handed winnable fifth round ties.

The same applies to Tottenham, who will fancy their chances of easing past Championship promotion chasers Sheffield United.

The Blades were fortunate to beat non-league Wrexham after a replay in the last round and will likely prioritise their promotion bid over progression in the cup.

If Tottenham can reach the quarter-finals and the draw is kind to them, the FA Cup represents an excellent opportunity to end their trophy drought.