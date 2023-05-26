In 2010, rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo dating Kim Kardashian were at an all time high. The rumours had first surfaced when the two celebrities were spotted together in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the highest-paid soccer players at the time. His move from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009 was the most expensive in football history at the time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to a number of stunning women as he rose through the ranks of the game, including dating famous celebrities like Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and model Irina Shayk. But those times are long gone, as Ronaldo is now settled with model Argentine born Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, who is 28.

Kim Kardashian’s cozy reply on being asked about kissing Cristiano Ronaldo

Kim Kardashian went on the air about dating rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo when the host of a radio programme asked her about it. At the time, Kardashian was just rising to the fame she has now. When rumours about their relationship were at their height, Kardashian went on the record to explain.

When the host of a radio programme asked Kardashian about the rumours, she rather chose a diplomatic response, claiming, “We are friends”. However, Kardashian responded cheekily to the following question, when asked if she had thought about kissing Cristiano Ronaldo, she replied, “Thought about a lot of things (smiles). No, I am just kidding.”

Kim Kardashian and Cristiano Ronaldo were reportedly seen kissing each other during one of her low-key trips to Spain, according to insiders. They reportedly had a romantic dinner together when she was in Madrid for three days. A source had told The Sun at that time:

“She and Ronaldo were kissing and very affectionate They looked to be getting on really well, laughing the whole time.”

It’s also said that the reality TV personality had paid the footballer a visit at his opulent house in Madrid. However, how Cristiano Ronaldo and Kim Kardashian met is still a mystery given that they each have millions of fans. Prior to their affair, Paris Hilton, a former friend of Kim Kardashian, and Ronaldo had a brief romance.

Cristiano Ronaldo dated a lot of women before settling down with Georgina Rodriguez, the love of his life. He is well renowned for being a ladies’ guy. He became famous for his astute devotion to his love of football, but he also understood how to enjoy life.

All rumours surrounding his romance with Kardashian were put to rest by the celebrity in her interview. She had been associated with an unending series of celebrities since the news of her split with actor and comedian Pete Davidson surfaced. But after dating and then marrying Kanye West, Kardashian had four kids with the American rapper.