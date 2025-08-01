The start of the new Premier League season is not far away now and there’s been a lot of transfer activity by clubs during the summer break.

Therefore, us at SportzWiki wanted to analyse who the favourites are for the upcoming 2025/26 Premier League season and how they’re beginning to shape up.

Here are the four favourites to be crowned Premier League champions ahead of the new season:

Liverpool 7/4 (Ladbrokes)

The defending champions are strengthening every part of their squad this summer, that’s in spite of them winning the Premier League last season. Arne Slot’s first season in charge ended with the Reds finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal in 2nd place to secure the title. In truth, the gap would have been a lot more had the club not secured the title with four matches to play. Their dominance last season looks to show no signs of stopping as, to date, they’ve spent a reported £295 million.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvilli has arrived from Valencia, full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have signed from Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen respectively. Further up the field, an English record transfer fee of £116 million was also paid to Leverkusen for the acquisition of Florian Wirtz whilst £79m was paid to another German club, Eintracht Frankfurt, for the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike. Plus, at the time of publication, they’re widely rumoured to break the British transfer record for the second time in the same summer as their pursuit for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak heats up.

The squad Slot has assembled is very impressive and full of quality in every position. They might have built it with one eye on the Champions League and going further in that competition compared to last year, but they’ll know retaining their title has to be their number one aim ahead of the new campaign. It’s easy to see why they’re the 7/4 favourites with Ladbrokes to win the 2025/26 Premier League.

Arsenal 12/5 (Ladbrokes)

Second favourites for the title are Arsenal at 12/5. The Gunners will be hoping this is their year to clinch the title as they, like Liverpool, have spent big in the transfer window. Bringing in players such as Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi for all for over £50 million each shows they’re backing Mikel Arteta in the transfer market.

Arsenal, who have finished 2nd in the past three seasons, know they need to get over the line sooner rather than later and will hope this will be the year they can deliver the title for the first time in over 20 years. Not only have they spent big but they’ve been able to keep most of their squad from last season with the only notable departure to date being Thomas Partey. Therefore, they’re well placed to push on this season and hope that the 2025/26 campaign is the one where they finally get their hands on the trophy.

Manchester City 3/1 (Ladbrokes)

After a disappointing season last year, Pep Guardiola’s Man City are ready to go again and try to regain the title. The club recognised that they struggled, albeit surprisingly, to win a trophy last campaign and the club have brought in reinforcements over the summer. Losing club legend Kevid De Bruyne is a loss, but they’ve got Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri in through the door. It will certainly be interesting to see how Pep Guardiola can get the best out of his squad ahead of the new campaign. There will certainly be a lot of expectation from fans to get City back to the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea 9/1 (Ladbrokes)

Fourth favourites to win the league are newly-crowned Club World Cup champions Chelsea. Unsurprisingly given their latest history in the transfer market, the club have been extremely busy bringing players in through the door. Estevao Willian, Liam Delap, Jamier Gittens and Joao Pedro have all signed to bolster Enzo Maresca’s attacking options. The club managed to gain Champions League qualification for the first time under their new owners and will be hoping this will be the first season under the ownership of Todd Boehly that they can mount a genuine challenge for the Premier League title. Ladbrokes pricing them at 9/1 shows they have some ground to make up on the top three.

Odds are correct at the time of writing.