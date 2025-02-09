The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will undoubtedly be one of the biggest betting events of the year worldwide.

With that in mind, read on as we look at the latest odds, tournament schedule which teams could lift the prestigious trophy and more.

World Cup 2026 – Betting

The best betting sites have published ante-post odds for the 2026 World Cup:

France – 7.00

Spain – 7.00

Brazil – 7.00

England – 8.00

Argentina – 11.00

Germany – 11.00

Portugal – 17.00

Netherlands – 21.00

Italy – 21.00

Uruguay – 34.00

Belgium – 34.00

Colombia – 41.00

United States – 51.00

Mexico – 67.00

Croatia – 67.00

Denmark – 67.00

Norway – 67.00

Bar – 101.00

World Cup 2026 – Schedule

The schedule for the 2026 World Cup is as follows:

June 11-27 – Group stage

– Group stage June 28 – July 3 – Round of 32

– Round of 32 July 4-7 – Round of 16

– Round of 16 July 9-11 – Quarter-finals

– Quarter-finals July 14-15 – Semi-finals

– Semi-finals July 18 – Third-place play-off

– Third-place play-off July 19 – Final

World Cup 2026 – Teams

FIFA’s decision to increase in the number of teams from 32 to 48 has opened the door for more smaller nations to play at the World Cup. The places have been allocated as follows:

UEFA (Europe) – 16 teams

AFC (Asian) – 8 teams

CAF (Africa) – 9 teams

CONCACAF (North, Central America and Caribbean) – 6 teams

CONMEBOL (South America) – 6 teams

OFC (Oceania) – 1 team

World Cup 2026 – Broadcasters

FIFA has deals in place with numerous broadcasters worldwide for the World Cup:

Argentina – Argentina TV, TyC Sports

Albania – TV Klan

Australia – SBS

Austria – ORF

Brazil – Grupo Globo, Grupo Bandeirantes, TB

Bulgaria – BNT, NOVA

Bosnia & Herzegovina – BHRT, MY TV

Canada – Bell Media

Chile – Chilevision

Colombia – Caracol Television, Canal RCN

Croatia – HRT

Czechia– CT, TV Nova

Denmark – DR, TV2

Europe – EBU

Finland – YLE, MTV

France – M6

Guatemala – Chapin TV

Hungary – MTVA

Israel – IPBC

Mexico – Televisa, TV Azteca

Netherlands – NOS

Norway – NRK, TV2

Peru – América Television

Russia – Match TV

Romania – Antena 1

Slovakia – TV JOJ

Sweden – SVT, TV4

South Korea – JTBC

Suriname – SCCN TV

United Kingdom – BBC, ITV

United States – FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

World Cup 2026 – Preview

France, Spain and Brazil are rated as the nations which are most likely to win the World Cup and it would be no surprise to see one of them get the job done.

France finished runners-up at Qatar 2022 and their talented squad should make another deep run in the US, Canada and Mexico.

With manager Didier Deschamps stepping down after the tournament, the team will be desperate to give him the perfect send-off next year.

Spain will likely be the biggest threat to France’s hopes of success given the manner of their performances at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

They claimed the title for a record-breaking fourth time by beating England in the final and could be a good bet to follow up in the World Cup.

Brazil will also be well-supported by punters next year as they strive to be crowned world champions for a record-extending sixth time.

However, the Samba Kings have not won the World Cup since 2002 and could once again flatter to deceive on the biggest stage.

Reigning champions Argentina will fancy their chances of making a strong defence of the title their won so impressively in 2022.

Playmaker Lionel Messi may be set for a final swansong at the tournament and retaining the trophy would be a fitting way for him to end his international career.

England and Germany are also prominent in the betting, but neither appeal as likely winners of the tournament given the strength of the more fancied teams.

Spain were hugely impressive at Euro 2024 and they can add to their legacy by winning the 2026 World Cup.