IPL 2024 : MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024).

This match is scheduled to take place on Thursday (April 11) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In this article, we’ll provide everything you need to know about the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). You’ll get MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our MI vs RCB match prediction.

MI vs RCB Match Preview:

MI and RCB are currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table and need a remarkable turnaround to change their fortunes. With just one win so far, neither of the two teams could afford more slip ups.

MI began their season with three defeats in a row. They lost against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals before finally opening their account in the last game. The Hardik Pandya-led side beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs to get off the mark in IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, MI piled up a big total of 234/5 in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, DC came up with a fighting effort but MI managed to restrict them to 205/8 to register a much-needed win.

On the other hand, RCB have managed a solitary win from their first five games. They started their campaign with a loss against Chennai Super Kings before beating Punjab Kings to open their account in IPL 2024. However, the win was followed by three defeats in a row. In their last game, they suffered a loss against Rajasthan Royals even after Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten century.

IPL 2024 points table:

With one win from four games, MI are currently at the eighth spot in the IPL points table. On the other hand, RCB are languishing at the ninth spot with a solitary victory in five games. Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in the top four.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.12 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.528 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.775 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.666 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.344 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.196 Gujarat Titans 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.797 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.704 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.843 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.37

MI vs RCB: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

MI:

1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.

2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

RCB:

1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

RR vs GT DC Match info:

Article Title MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Mumbai Indians & Royal Challengers Bengaluru Series name IPL 2024 Date 11-Apr-24 Category MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Stadium Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

MI vs RCB Head To Head record:

MI RCB 32 Matches played 32 18 Won 14 14 Lost 18 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between MI and RCB:

Ground Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru No Result Total Barabati Stadium 1 1 0 2 MA Chidambaram Stadium 0 2 0 2 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 8 3 0 11 St George’s Park 1 0 0 1 Wanderers Stadium 0 1 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 6 3 0 9 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 0 3 0 3 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 18 14 0 32

MI vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report:

MI vs RCB Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 28°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 195

MI Squad:

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj

RCB squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Fantasy stats for MI vs RCB:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain MI H Pandya All Rounder 10 7 0 0 MI I Kishan Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 1 MI S Yadav Batter 10 7 1 2 MI T Varma Batter 10 7 0 0 MI D Brevis Batter 9 6 0 0 MI J Bumrah Bowler 10 6 3 0 MI A Madhwal Bowler 10 5 1 2 MI K Kartikeya Bowler 10 5 0 0 MI R Sharma Batter 10 5 0 0 MI N Wadhera Batter 10 4 0 1 MI T David Batter 10 4 0 0 MI S Gopal Bowler 6 3 0 0 MI G Coetzee Bowler 4 2 1 0 MI P Chawla Bowler 10 2 0 0 MI M Nabi All Rounder 2 1 0 0 MI N Dhir All Rounder 3 1 0 0 MI R Shepherd All Rounder 3 1 0 0 MI V Vinod Wicket Keeper 3 1 0 0 MI A Tendulkar Bowler 4 0 0 0 MI K Maphaka Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI L Wood Bowler 1 0 0 0 MI S Mulani Bowler 3 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RCB players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RCB F du Plessis Batter 10 7 0 0 RCB V Kohli Batter 10 7 3 2 RCB G Maxwell All Rounder 10 6 1 1 RCB M Siraj Bowler 10 6 0 0 RCB C Green All Rounder 10 5 1 1 RCB K Sharma Bowler 9 5 0 0 RCB L Ferguson Bowler 8 5 0 1 RCB R Patidar Batter 10 5 1 0 RCB A Rawat Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 RCB D Karthik Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 RCB S Prabhudessai Batter 10 4 0 0 RCB V VijayKumar Bowler 9 4 0 1 RCB M Lomror Batter 10 3 0 1 RCB A Deep Bowler 7 2 0 1 RCB M Dagar Bowler 7 2 0 0 RCB R Topley Bowler 3 2 0 0 RCB Y Dayal Bowler 7 1 0 0 RCB A Joseph Bowler 6 0 0 0 RCB H Sharma Bowler 2 0 0 0 RCB S Chauhan Batter 1 0 0 0 RCB S Singh All Rounder 1 0 0 0 RCB T Curran Bowler 2 0 0 0

MI vs RCB Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of MI vs RCB for the 25th match of IPL 2024:

MI Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan(w)

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya(c)

Tim David

Mohammad Nabi

Romario Shepherd

Piyush Chawla

Gerald Coetzee

Jasprit Bumrah

MI impact players:

Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis(c)

Rajat Patidar

Glenn Maxwell

Cameron Green

Dinesh Karthik(w)

Saurav Chauhan

Reece Topley

Mayank Dagar

Mohammed Siraj

Yash Dayal

RCB impact players:

Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

MI vs RCB team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Rohit Sharma 49 runs Suryakumar Yadav NA Glenn Maxwell NA Virat Kohli 113* runs Jasprit Bumrah 2 wickets

Most runs and wickets for MI and RCB in IPL 2024:

Most runs for MI in IPL 2024 Tilak Varma – 127 runs Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024 Gerald Coetzee – 7 wickets Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 316 runs Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Yash Dayal – 5 wickets

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Captains:

Suryakumar Yadav: After missing the first three games of IPL 2024, Suryakumar Yadav finally returned to action in the last game against DC. He, however, failed to make an impact and was out for a duck. Currently the number one T20I batsman in the world, Suryakumar will be eyeing a big score against RCB.

After missing the first three games of IPL 2024, Suryakumar Yadav finally returned to action in the last game against DC. He, however, failed to make an impact and was out for a duck. Currently the number one T20I batsman in the world, Suryakumar will be eyeing a big score against RCB. Virat Kohli: With 316 runs, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024. The former RCB skipper has already scored one century and two 70-plus scores in fives games. He will be looking to make the most of his form.

Top Picks for MI vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Rohit Sharma: In the last game against DC, Rohit Sharma got the start and scored a quickfire 49 while also adding 80 runs with Ishan Kishan for the first wicket. He has been in good touch and will be eyeing a big score against RCB.

In the last game against DC, Rohit Sharma got the start and scored a quickfire 49 while also adding 80 runs with Ishan Kishan for the first wicket. He has been in good touch and will be eyeing a big score against RCB. Glenn Maxwell: While Glenn Maxwell has not really set the stage on fire with his batting so far, he is more than capable of doing it. The last time he batted at the Wankhede Stadium, he had scored a historic double century against Afghanistan in the World Cup last year. The Australia star will be eyeing a similar show.

Budget Picks for MI vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Cameron Green: With 68 runs from five games, Cameron Green is yet to justify his move to RCB. And he cannot get a better game than the one against his former team. MI traded him to RCB even after he performed well and the Australian would be looking to settle the score.

With 68 runs from five games, Cameron Green is yet to justify his move to RCB. And he cannot get a better game than the one against his former team. MI traded him to RCB even after he performed well and the Australian would be looking to settle the score. Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd played his first game of IPL 2024 in MI’s last game and hit the ground running. He scored a brilliant unbeaten 39 off just 10 balls against DC, slamming a decisive 32 runs in the final over in addition to picking up the crucial wicket of David Warner in the powerplay.

MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Today – 1

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan Batters Rohit Sharma (vc) Virat Kohli (c) Faf du Plessis Suryakumar Yadav Allrounders Glenn Maxwell Hardik Pandya Romario Shepherd Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah Reece Topley Gerald Coetzee

MI vs RCB Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan Batters Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis Suryakumar Yadav (c) Allrounders Glenn Maxwell (vc) Hardik Pandya Cameron Green Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah Reece Topley Gerald Coetzee

MI vs RCB Match Prediction Today:

With RCB’s middle-order batters struggling to do well, MI definitely have the edge over their opponents at a venue which is known for being a batsman’s paradise. MI will start the game as the favourites and are expected to win the game. Talking about their head-to-head record at the Wankhede Stadium, MI have defeated RCB six times at the venue while losing three times.